Stone pelters fighting for nation, US should intervene in Kashmir: Farooq

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2017, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2017, 2:22 pm IST
Farooq Abdullah said it is not a fight between parties like PDP and NC, but a fight to defeat communal forces and to protect secularism.
National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah. (Photo: File)
 National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that those who pelt stones are just fighting for the nation, and have nothing to do with tourism.

"Our fight is against those people who want to divide us on the basis of religion. I want to tell Modi saheb that tourism is our life, no doubt about that, but a stone pelter has nothing to do with tourism. They (stone pelters) will risk starvation, but will throw stones for the nation - that's what we need to understand," Farooq Abdullah told party workers in Srinagar.

He further said if India and Pakistan cannot resolve their issues, then America should come forward and facilitate as third party to resolve issues between the two countries.

The NC president said it is not a fight between parties like PDP and NC, it is a fight to defeat communal forces and to protect secularism.

