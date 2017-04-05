Security cover to OPS shows he is in Sangh Parivar's grip: Dinakaran

Chennai: AIADMK (Amma) today said 'Y'category security cover granted by the Centre for former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was unnecessary and "it showed that he is in the grip of saffronites."

Sasikala's nephew, TTV Dinakaran-led AIADMK (Amma) asked on what basis has he (OPS) been accorded the security cover.

Referring to the Centre offering security for BJP leaders in Kerala, the ruling party sarcastically asked if the saffron-party-led Union government had included Panneerselvam among their "Sangh" fraternity and given him security cover.

"Anyway, he (Panneerselvam) is in the grip of the saffronites."

In a hard hitting attack on Panneerselvam, party mouthpiece, Dr Namadhu MGR asked if he was a "crusader" who had fought to protect state's interests like guarding mineral resources.

Asking if he was a "puritan" in his public life, it alleged that he was a betrayer who has been given security.

"Was he a sacrificer who has given up his assets for the sake of the country," it went on to ask.

On April 2, the Centre had accorded VIP security cover for Panneerselvam in view of potential threats to his life.

Officials had said, the Union Home Ministry sanctioned the lowest category of 'Y' security cover of central paramilitary forces.

The Centre had asked the CRPF to take charge of the security of the former CM.

The move comes in the wake of incidents including, hurling of stones on the vehicle of Panneerselvam, who revolted against the Sasikala's leadership of AIADMK in February.

A delegation of O Panneerselvam supporters, led by Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan had recently met and urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to provide Central security for their leader.