KT Rama Rao may step into K Chandrasekhar Rao's shoes

Hyderabad: If TRS circles are to be believed, municipal administration and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao will soon be elevated to be the party’s working president and could eventually even step into Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s shoes.

Though Mr Rama Rao brushed aside the rumours, sources said the CM has discussed the idea with his confidants.

Irrigation, legislative affairs and marketing minister T. Harish Rao’s recent comments in a TV programme point to KTR’s rising prominence in the party. He asserted what he is what he is today is due to the blessings of his “Mama” (uncle) Mr Chandrasekhar Rao, that he will abide by his decision, and will not cross the Lakshman Rekha.

KCR hasn’t clipped my wings, says Harish Rao

Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao said that reports of his differences with Mr Rama Rao are a figment of the imagination. He said it is not true that his wings have been clipped by the CM and that “if KTR is made Chief Minister, I will abide by Mama’s decision”.

Mr Harish Rao’s comments sent ripples through the TRS and party leaders are now sure it’s only a matter of time before Mr Rama Rao will be elevated.

“The way KTR is being promoted, his handling of key issues, calling on Union ministers and submitting memoranda of all ministries, officers reporting to him on various subjects, some not connected to his portfolio, being No. 2 in the Cabinet, all indicate that he is being groomed for a bigger role in future,” a TRS MP told DC.

Said a party MLC: “KCR isn’t a man in a hurry. He takes decisions at the appropriate time, sees the pros and cons. He first floats the idea with confidants and tests their reaction. If he gets a positive response, he will go for it. If he decides something, he will implement it come what may.”

All eyes are now on the party plenary to be held in Kompally near Hyderabad on April 21, where some announcement may be made. This will be followed by a public meeting in Warangal on April 27.