ISIS terrorists planning to enter Mumbai via sea, city on high alert

All security agencies are now verifying the information and working to rule out an ISIS attack on Mumbai, said reports. (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai city has been put on high alert, after the Indian Coast Guard informed the Mumbai Police and other security agencies on Monday that 3 Islamic State (IS) terrorists were seeking to enter the city via the coastal route.

According to reports, the intelligence inputs provided by the Coast Guard to security agencies via fax are now being investigated.

A senior Mumbai Police official was quoted as saying, "The information was received from the Coast Guard through fax. We are taking all necessary precautions and getting details about the suspects from the information provided to us."

The police are checking lodges and low-end hotels where owners usually do not ask for identity proof, said reports.