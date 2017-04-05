Nation, Current Affairs

Govt approach towards poverty alleviation 'comprehensive': Modi

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2017, 9:21 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2017, 9:22 am IST
This came in response to a tweet by a follower who praised him for the Ujjwala scheme to provide subsidised LPG to poor people.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government's approach towards poverty alleviation is "comprehensive" and "not isolated" as all key schemes are aimed at achieving this goal.

"Our approach to poverty alleviation is comprehensive not isolated. All key schemes are aimed at eliminating poverty," he said.

This came in response to a tweet by a follower who praised him for the Ujjwala scheme to provide subsidised LPG to the poor people after it crossed 2 crore mark.

Responding to a tweet by another follower who praised the effective implementation of the scheme, the Prime Minister said, "Good point on implementation. It is as vital as the scheme itself. Implementation & ground level reach of Ujjwala Yojana is commendable."

Another follower tweeted to Modi that crores of women will bless him for the scheme.

In his reply, he said, "Several women, particularly poor women in rural areas have been sharing the transformative impact of Ujjwala Yojana."

The PM Ujjwala Yojana is an ambitious social welfare scheme of the Modi government launched on May 1 last year from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh.

The programme is aimed at replacing wood-based cooking with LPG-based kitchens.

The government intends to give such subsidized connections to 5 crore households under this programme.

