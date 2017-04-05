Nation, Current Affairs

Fire breaks out on merchant ship off Colombo coast, Indian Navy sends help

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 5, 2017, 9:35 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2017, 9:36 am IST
The Navy sent INS Gharial and INS Darshak early on Wednesday morning to help the burning ship.
A Coast Guard ship, Shoor, was also sent along with the Navy vessels, said reports. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 A Coast Guard ship, Shoor, was also sent along with the Navy vessels, said reports. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Chennai: A fire broke out on merchant ship Daniela 11 nautical miles off the coast of Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the Indian Navy sent two ships to help the vessel.

The Navy sent INS Gharial and INS Darshak early on Wednesday morning to help the burning ship.

A Coast Guard ship, Shoor, was also sent along with the Navy vessels, said reports.

The cause of the blaze on MV Daniela, a cargo ship, is not yet known.

It is reported that fire broke out on the merchant ship as she is in urgent need of assistance. Presently MV Daniela is 11 nautical miles due west of Colombo," Navy spokesperson Captain DK Sharma tweeted.

Tags: mv daniela, merchant ship, ins gharial, ins darshak, indian navy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

68,000 tickets for all 15 matches at ICC Champions Trophy on sale

The tickets for all matches including popular fixtures India vs Pakistan, England vs Australia and the final – will be released on general sale to eager fans following handbacks from tournament stakeholders that includes sponsors, ICC family and travel providers. (Photo: AFP)
 

US man choked to death during doughnut eating challenge

Travis Malouff, 42, choked to death while trying to eat a large donut. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Theresa May visits Saudi Arabia without headscarf, gets criticised

British Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)
 

Veteran actor Vinod Khanna hospitalised in Mumbai

Khanna was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dilwale’.
 

I'm sorry for the misleading headline: Model apologises to Hrithik Roshan

Refuting to her claims the 'Kaabil' star tweeted, "My dear lady, who are you and why are u lying."
 

IPL 2017: After auction snub, Ishant sharma gets picked by Kings XI Punjab

Ishant Sharma has 88 wickets from the 107 Twenty20 matches he has played and has an economy rate of 7.75 with best bowling figures of 5 for 12. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Yogi Adityanath waives off Rs 30,729 crore loan of 2.15 crore UP farmers

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath coming out after the cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Dalai Lama visited Arunachal 6 times between 1983-2009

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. (Photo: AFP)

India rejects US offer to mediate with Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP/File)

Punjab drug-PMLA case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 61cr against ex-minister

Enforcement Directorate. (Photo: Representational Image)

UP: Woman claims spouse sent 'triple talaq' for opposing previous marriage

Representational image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham