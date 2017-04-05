Don’t interfere in internal affairs, India tells China

New Delhi: In a stern message to China on Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, India has asked Beijing not interfere in its internal affairs, saying while it respects the “One China” policy, it expects the same from China.

Minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju said, “there is no political angle behind His Holiness’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh. It is completely religious. Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of India and China should not object to his visit and interfere in India’s internal affairs.”

Mr Rijiju, who is from Arunachal Pradesh, said the border state was “not a disputed territory” as it was a “full fledged state” and was an integral part and is part of the Union of India.

He further added that India has never interfered in China’s internal affairs and it expect China to reciprocate.

“There may be some differences of opinion between India and China over the boundary. But China has no locus stand over Arunachal Pradesh,” the minister said.

The minister also hoped that with talks on boundary dispute between New Delhi and Beijing going on, people of Arunachal Pradesh are expecting that the issue would be soon resolved.