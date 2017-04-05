'Deprecatory, contemptuous': Kerala HC raps media for 'inappropriate' reporting

The court also recalled that it had recently mentioned about a report submitted by the vigilance director regarding the investigation conducted in the Jisha murder case. (Photo: Representational Image)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court today rapped the media for "inappropriate" reporting of a court proceeding last week.

"It's really inappropriate, deprecatory and contemptuous," said Justice Ubaid on false media reports which claimed that the court, while considering a case, had asked as to why the state vigilance director was not changed.

The court said earlier it had noticed some unhealthy instances of investigative excess on matters related to the state's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) and necessary directions were given to the government to correct the bureau.

The court also recalled that it had recently mentioned about a report submitted by the vigilance director regarding the investigation conducted in the Jisha murder case.

"At that time, when another matter regarding the VACB's powers to enquire even into the wisdom of the legislature was being heard, I asked the learned public prosecutor as to why necessary action was not taken by the government on the issue, to correct and control the VACB despite so many instances of its excess pointed out by the court," the court said.

"This was probably misinterpreted, dishonestly or otherwise, by some TV channels, that the court has directed the government to change the vigilance director," it added.

Justice Ubaid observed that the court can speak only through judicial orders and he was doing so.

The court also criticised a debate that took place on TV channels following the inappropriate reporting of the judicial procedure.

"As already observed, there was an attempt on the part of the media and some journalists and advocates, who participated in the discussion, to link a pending proceeding with the other matters now before the high court under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"This is really dishonest and contemptuous," the court said.