Telangana sub-registrars to go on strike against CM’s plan

Published Mar 5, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Tahsildars too are opposing the CM’s decision, arguing that sub-registrar duties will overburden them.
Dy CM Mahmood Ali kisses the hand of Chief Minister K. Chandra-sekhar during the public meeting addressed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: DC)
 Dy CM Mahmood Ali kisses the hand of Chief Minister K. Chandra-sekhar during the public meeting addressed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Sub-registrars have threatened to go on indefinite strike against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to hand over property registration duties to Tahsildars (MROs) from March 12. 

The sub-registrars demanded that the government protect the independent identity of the stamps and registration department, saying they would not allow outsiders to take over their duties.

 

Tahsildars too are opposing the CM’s decision, arguing that sub-registrar duties will overburden them.

Property registrations were already hit on Saturday across the state when sub-registrars in all 143 sub-registrar offices from 31 districts met in the city to discuss their future course of action.

"Over 700 employees from the stamps and registration department have conducted day-long agitations in front of Registration Bhavan and took a rally to the CCLA office. We have submitted a representation to the govenrment over our demands.

“If they fail to respond, we have no option but to go on strike," Mr Sthitaprajna warned.

The sub-registrars are afraid the stamps and registration department will lose its identity if Tahsildars working under the Revenue department take over their duties.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




