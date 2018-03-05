Rajinikanth dons political avatar, unveils MGR statue, to deliver speech

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth is expected to outline some of his policies and shed more light on his political entry. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to deliver his first public address on Monday since his political entry in December last year. He also unveiled a statue of former chief minister and his super-senior in the film industry, MG Ramachandran, at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai.

Rajinikanth, who has announced his intent to contest the assembly polls in the state, will also interact with the students and even take a few questions from them. The actor is expected to outline some of his policies and shed more light on his political entry.

Unveiling of MGR’s statue is the first public function that Rajinikanth participated after his announcement on his political plunge. Political analysts said the event assumes significance as it comes close on the heels of the release of the teaser of his upcoming flick “Kaala”.

“Rajini could use Kaala and the statue unveiling event to send political signals. The actor has announced his political intention and it is only obvious to expect him make his stand known on several issues,” they said.

Recently, Rajinikanth's friend and contemporary Kamal Haasan also launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam in Madurai. When asked about the possibility of alliance between the two stars is on the cards, Rajinikanth said, "Only time will tell."