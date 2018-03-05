search on deccanchronicle.com
PM Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu CM offer condolences on IFS officer’s tragic death

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 5, 2018, 2:12 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2018, 2:12 am IST
Manikandan was killed by a jumbo in Nagarhole tiger reserve.
CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday condoled the death of an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer from Tamil Nadu who was trampled by an elephant in Karnataka’s Nagarhole Tiger Reserve.

In his message, Modi said Manikandan, 45, will be remembered for his passion towards wildlife and forest conservation. The officer was attacked and killed by an elephant when he was conducting a survey of the fire line in the DB Kuppe Forest Range in Nagarhole National Park near Mysuru on Saturday.

 

The PMO said the prime minister’s thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Manikandan, who lost his life while on duty. “The country will remember him for his rich service and passion towards wildlife and forest conservation,” it said in a tweet.

In Chennai, the state government released a letter that Palaniswami wrote to the departed officer’s wife M. Sangeetha. “I was shocked to hear the news of the death of S. Manikandan and I convey my deepest condolences to the family of the officer,” Palaniswami said in the letter. He also said he was praying to god to give Manikandan’s family the strength to overcome the “great loss.”

The 2001-batch officer was briefing his colleagues when a lone tusker came from behind and charged at the group. 

Unfortunately, Manikandan lost his balance while trying to escape and was trampled by the jumbo, sources said, adding that he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Tags: narendra modi, edappadi k. palaniswami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




