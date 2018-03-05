search on deccanchronicle.com
Karti Chidambaram meets Mukerjeas, says case politically motivated

The joint interrogation session went on for four hours that was video recorded by the CBI officials.
Karti Chidambaram outside Byculla Jail, in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: A joint questioning of Karti Chidambaram and Indrani Mukerjea, both accused in the INX Media case, ended on Sunday evening, with the former leaving Mumbai’s Byculla Jail with a defiant gesture to the media claiming “innocence”. 

Sources said Karti, son of senior Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram, was brought face-to-face with Indrani, who is lodged inside the Byculla jail and is undergoing trail for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora.

 

The 6-member CBI team landed at Mumbai early on Sunday morning and arrived at the Byculla women’s prison around 11.30 am. A defiant Karti waved at the media after alighting from the SUV, before being whisked away by the officials inside the prison. 

The joint interrogation session went on for four hours that was video recorded by the CBI officials. 

The questioning was to ascertain the claims made by Indrani naming Karti and his father over the foreign remittances made by the Mukerjeas to assist Karti and their interest in overseas venture.

The questioning ended around 3.15 pm. The CBI team headed to the airport to return to Delhi. While being whisked away by the CBI officials, Karti said, “I am innocent. The whole case is politically motivated.”

The CBI officials refused to comment on the joint interrogation. Sources added, “The joint questioning was required before the custody ended. If needed, more joint interrogation will be held again.” The CBI has Karti’s custody till March 6. 

Tags: inx media case, karti chidambaram, indrani mukerjea, peter mukerjea, p chidambaram
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




