search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP's dangerous games, quest for power destabilising Northeast: Congress

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2018, 2:28 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2018, 2:28 pm IST
Congress accused BJP of playing a 'dangerous game of destabilising the region through its blind quest for power at any cost.'
Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said Surjewala said every discordant party that fought BJP and each other, 'ideologically-politically-electorally', is sewn up to form the government at any cost -- NPP+UDP+PDF+HSDP+BJP+Ind. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said Surjewala said every discordant party that fought BJP and each other, 'ideologically-politically-electorally', is sewn up to form the government at any cost -- NPP+UDP+PDF+HSDP+BJP+Ind. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Spotlighting the differences between the BJP and its coalition partners in the Northeast, the Congress on Monday accused the party of playing a "dangerous game of destabilising the region through its blind quest for power at any cost.”

The differences are on key issues such as the bifurcation of Tripura and Meghalaya, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said in a series of tweets as the BJP was set to form government with its partners in the northeast states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

 

BJP is following a dangerous game of destabilisation, subversion and usurpation of power in Northeast, unmindful of the stability, security, peace and progress.

"Hope Modiji had cared to learn from Rajivji who put nation first and brought peace to the region by Assam and Mizo accords," he said.

Every Indian, he added, is concerned that assumption of power at any cost and by any means by the BJP doesn't blind it into destabilising the entire region.

Tell tale signs of BJP’s blind quest for power superseding the stability of the region, propagation of democracy, nipping of separatist tendencies and ignoring core issues of region are already visible, Surjewala said.

In Tripura, the Congress leader said, BJP has aligned with the IPFT, a party with division of the state as its election plank which is now demanding a tribal chief minister.

"(It is) time for Modi Government/BJP to address both issues. Does it stand for demand for division of State of Tripura? Would it reject the demand for a tribal CM?," Surjewala asked.

In Nagaland, the BJP is in government with the NPF and yet fought elections in alliance with opposition party NDPP, the Congress leader said.

The NPF won 26 seats and the NDPP won 18 seats. With both NPF and NDPP staking claim to form the government, Is Nagaland headed for another round of instability like in last 5 years? And Naga Accord? he asked.

In Manipur, the Congress leader said the BJP’s coalition survives with the support of three NPF MLAs.

"Would the formation of a govt in Nagaland by BJP with NDPP (18 MLAs) ignoring the NPF (26 MLAs), only in the effort of a larger share of pie of power, not put the stability of government in Manipur under a cloud?" he asked.

Moving on to Meghalaya, Surjewala said every discordant party that fought BJP and each other, "ideologically-politically-electorally", is sewn up to form the government at any cost -- NPP+UDP+PDF+HSDP+BJP+Ind.

"Is this the answer to Meghalaya's aspirations and a stable government? "The chief ministerial candidate Conrad Sangma and his party NPP have promised division of Meghalaya and a separate state of Garoland, he said, asking if other parties agreed to this.

"Does Mr Sangma propose to carry out the promise on becoming CM? And what is Modiji’s/BJP’s take on it?” Surjewala tweeted.

He, however, gave his party’s best wishes to the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, praying that peace, progress, cohabitation and development would be on the agendas of the new governments.

Tags: congress, bjp, northeast polls, randeep surjewala
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Python devouring deer weighing more than itself leaves scientists shocked

The fawn suffered fractured ribs and vertebrae (Photo: YouTube)
 

Oscars 2018: Daniela Vega makes history as first transgender presenter

Vega's movie went on to win the prestigious 'Best Foreign Film' Oscar award Sunday night in the category of best foreign film, representing Chile. (Photo: AP)
 

Redmorph app review: 'The' privacy solution for your vulnerable smartphone

If keeping a tab on all the incoming and outgoing traffic on your device is your idea of keeping your device safe from malicious intentions, then Redmorph’s Privacy Solution app is recommendable. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Meet Light Phone 2: Your liberal detox phone

The new model embraces a big e-ink display with a matte finish, which makes it look irresistible.
 

Alien hunters convinced that object spotted in Antarctica is crashed spaceship

Theorists at a popular alien site zoomed in on the images to find tracks running behind it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Monday motivation: 5 things that will make you happier according to science

According to science, gratitude boosts levels of two important chemicals in the body, serotonin and dopamine. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

LS adjourned as Oppn slams PM silence on PNB scam, AP gets special status

TDP members protested in the Well demanding special package for Andhra Pradesh while those from the TRS sought increase in reservation quota in Telangana. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Shopian firing: J&K govt says Major Aditya Kumar not named in FIR, SC stays probe

The Supreme Court was hearing the plea of Lt Col (retd) Karamveer Singh seeking to quash the FIR against his son Major Aditya. (Photo: File)

Holika Dahan for real: Mentally unstable UP woman hides in bonfire, burnt to death

The postmortem report confirmed that the victim died due to suffocation. (Photo: File | Representational)

After week-long protests, Centre orders CBI probe into SSC exam paper leak

Staff Selection Commission aspirants are protesting in New Delhi against the alleged leak of examination paper for combined graduate level exam – SSC CGL tier 2.

INX Media case: Karti moves SC against fresh summons, hearing tomorrow

Supreme Court is likely to hear on Tuesday the anticipatory bail plea of Karti Chidambaram, who is presently in CBI custody in the case. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham