After week-long protests, Centre orders CBI probe into SSC exam paper leak

Staff Selection Commission aspirants are protesting in New Delhi against the alleged leak of examination paper for combined graduate level exam – SSC CGL tier 2.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the government has accepted demands of protesting Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants and has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

The Union minister has also said that the protest should stop.

“We have accepted demands of protesting candidates and have given orders for CBI inquiry, protest should now stop,” news agency ANI reported Rajnath Singh as saying.

SSC aspirants protesting in New Delhi said they welcome the government’s decision on CBI probe but said they would continue to protest until a proper format is released.

“We welcome Union Home minister Rajnath Singh's decision on CBI probe. We are not going to call off the protest until a proper format is released, we will see if our demands are being met or not,” Piyush, one of the protesting SSC candidate told ANI.

SSC aspirants are protesting in the national capital for a week now against the alleged leak of examination paper for combined graduate level exam – SSC CGL tier 2.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear the plea of protesting SSC aspirants seeking investigation into the matter on March 12.

The SSC, on Sunday, which conducts examination for subordinate services, decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the alleged paper leaks in one of its tests held on February 21.

In a statement, SSC chairman Ashim Khurana said a delegation of candidates, along with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, met him and handed over a memorandum.

They have sought for a CBI enquiry into the allegations of leaking of the SSC question papers of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2017 held from February 17 to 22.

"The commission agreed to recommend to the Department of Personnel and Training to request the government to conduct a CBI enquiry into the allegations of leaking of question papers of Paper-I on February 21, and other related issues," the statement said.

Tiwari along with protesting candidates had earlier met Rajnath Singh and apprised him about the concerns raised by the agitating SSC aspirants.

Speaking to reporters later, Tiwari said that he had met Rajnath Singh along with protesting SSC aspirants during which their demand for a CBI probe into the SSC paper leak was accepted.

''The Home Minister heard the students and assured action in this regard," he said.

Tiwari added that if corruption has happened then it should be investigated adding, "We are against corruption and the demand of these students is very genuine."

"I have complete faith in my government, the culprit whoever it may be, will not be spared as BJP and Delhi state stand by their demand," he added.

''I request those still sitting in protest to go home. I assure them that the process of CBI investigation has started,'' Manoj Tiwari said.

Tiwari's colleague and BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Meenakshi Lekhi too assured the aspirants of a fair investigation at the earliest.

"We have had a meeting with the Home Minister and he assured us that an investigation has been initiated in the case," she said adding that a thorough probe will be done in the matter.

Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare on Sunday also met the SSC aspirants who are protesting against the alleged paper leak of the combined graduate level exam.

Hazare urged the protestors to walk on the path of non-violence and demanded the government to take action in this regard.

"While opposing injustice and harassment, it is extremely important to walk on the path of non-violence. This strengthens the democracy," Hazare told the protestors.

The students have been protesting outside the SSC office at Delhi's CGO complex since February 27, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak in the CGL exam.

The SSC conducts examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts in the Central government.