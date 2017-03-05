US-based Indian techie gives 'talaq' to wife in Hyderabad via WhatsApp

Hyderabad: In yet another shocker highlighting the soaring trend of doling out 'talaq' via the internet, a New York based Indian has divorced his wife in Hyderabad via Whatsapp following family disputes.

Moghalpura Inspector Devender told ANI that Hussain Quraishi sent her a Whatsapp message saying "talaq" three times.

However, his wife Mahreen has said that she has not received any such message as such and that she has been continuously harassed by her in laws to leave the house.

Meanwhile, Moghalpura Police have registered a case and arrested Hafeez and Atiya – the in-laws – and remanded them to jail.

Mahreen Noor got married to Usman Qureshi, a senior analyst at Seven Heaven Medical Agency in 2015.

Her sister-in-law, Heena Fatima, who is married to Usman's elder brother, Syed Fayazuddin, went through a divorce in a similar manner six months ago.

The two women, who staged a protest outside their in-laws' house, tried to enter the house but were pushed out by their father-in-law Hafeez.

Meanwhile, several women have filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of the triple talaq practice.

The Central Government has also told the top court that it is against gender injustice and for equality between men and women under the Constitution.

However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has defended the practice, saying it is better to divorce a woman than kill her.

"The rights bestowed by religion can't be questioned in a court of law," it said.