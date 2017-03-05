Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: MIM ‘revolts’, Congress bags civic body post

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 5, 2017, 2:41 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2017, 3:21 am IST
TRS and MIM had entered into post-poll alliance for the municipal council in May 2014.
MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
 MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: In a shock to the ruling TRS, the Congress clinched the Tandur municipality chairperson’s seat from the TRS-MIM combine after MIM councillors revolted and supported Congress-TD combine. TRS and MIM had entered into post-poll alliance for the municipal council in May 2014, agreeing to share the posts of chairman and vice-chairman for 2.5 years each.

After TRS chairperson Vijayalaxmi and the MIM vice-chairperson completed 2.5 years in the post, it was turn of the MIM to take over the chairman’s post. The election for electing the new chairperson and vice-chairperson was held on Saturday. In a dramatic development, MIM councillors revolted against TRS and supported Congress for the chairperson’s post. This happened in the presence of transport minister Patnam Mahender Reddy.

The minister was embarrassed to see Congress candidate Sunitha winning the chairperson’s post and MIM winning vice-chairman post. The TRS and MIM had won 10 seats each in Tandur municipality in May 2014, while Congress had got eight seats and two seats each going to the TD and BJP.

Tags: aimim
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have been trying their absolute bests to ensure that they end up pulling off another blockbuster. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania all guns blazing!
Numerous Bollywood stars were spotted at day two of the Khidkiyaan theatre festival in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Khidkiyaan: Radhika, Richa, Rajkummar, others dicusss theatre and more
Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara and Karisma Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend grabbed spotlight as they were seen exiting a bash thrown by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sara, Karisma's rumoured boyfriend grab attention at Saif-Kareena's bash
Estranged couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Khan were seen together along with the latter's family for a bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz Khan joins Malaika Arora Khan and her family for a bash
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday and looked their fashionable best. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Varun, Alia, Sonakshi, Kangana, others impress the fashion police
Bollywoood stars were snapped on day one of the Khidkiyaan theatre fesitval held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Yami, Nawazuddin, others attend day one of Khidkiyaan festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA spacecraft’s close call with Martian moon Phobos

MAVEN, with an elliptical orbit around Mars, has an orbit that crosses those of other spacecraft and the moon Phobos many times over the course of a year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Odisha: Human-monkey face-off results in road blockade in Odisha

(Representational image)
 

Sonam slams dailies for using unsavoury captions to describe her racy attire

Sona was candour personified.
 

Watch: Nathan Lyon’s delivery that completely deceived Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli did not offer a shot to a Nathan Lyon ball, thinking that it would go down the leg side. (Photo: PTI)
 

Indian hacker reveals loophole in Uber app for lifetime of free rides

Specify an invalid payment method and the Uber app allows to ride for free.
 

Airtel plans to counter Reliance Jio; offers 28GB data for Rs 345

Airtel’s announcement comes soon after Reliance Jio announced its most economical mobile data plan alongside the Jio Prime services.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aadhaar card required for midday meals

The HRD ministry has decided to give a window till June 30 to those who do not have an Aadhaar card yet. (Representational image)

Warangal to get Rs 5-meal scheme

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and education minister Kadiam Srihari

Chandrababu Naidu to take up hate crime in US with Narendra Modi

AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad feels cuts, babus say power sufficient

Without any advance notice, in some areas power is not supplied for two to three hours. (Representational Image)

Water stress in half of Telangana; collectors ask borewell water supply

The groundwater was reported at record levels in many districts.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham