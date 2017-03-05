Telangana: MIM ‘revolts’, Congress bags civic body post

Hyderabad: In a shock to the ruling TRS, the Congress clinched the Tandur municipality chairperson’s seat from the TRS-MIM combine after MIM councillors revolted and supported Congress-TD combine. TRS and MIM had entered into post-poll alliance for the municipal council in May 2014, agreeing to share the posts of chairman and vice-chairman for 2.5 years each.

After TRS chairperson Vijayalaxmi and the MIM vice-chairperson completed 2.5 years in the post, it was turn of the MIM to take over the chairman’s post. The election for electing the new chairperson and vice-chairperson was held on Saturday. In a dramatic development, MIM councillors revolted against TRS and supported Congress for the chairperson’s post. This happened in the presence of transport minister Patnam Mahender Reddy.

The minister was embarrassed to see Congress candidate Sunitha winning the chairperson’s post and MIM winning vice-chairman post. The TRS and MIM had won 10 seats each in Tandur municipality in May 2014, while Congress had got eight seats and two seats each going to the TD and BJP.