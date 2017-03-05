Nation, Current Affairs

SP govt neglected Varanasi, want to make it global attraction: Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 5, 2017, 8:43 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2017, 9:22 pm IST
Modi said the SP government cannot use the money given to them by the Centre because they ‘move money around’ instead.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his road show in Varanasi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a verbal attack on the Opposition, saying the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) believe in 'kuch ka saath kuch ka vikas.''

"Our motto is sabka sath sabka vikas, but Cong, SP and BSP have different culture of politics that believes in kuch ka saath kuch ka vikas," said Prime Minister Modi while addressing a rally in Varanasi after concluding his roadshow.

He added that he wanted to make Varanasi a global attraction for tourists.

Prime Minister Modi said Congress, SP and BSP came together following his announcement to demonetise high-denomination currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 on November 8 last year.

"When on November 8, Modi said 'My dear friends', all the three (BSP, SP, Congress) came together. The three always indulge in mud-slinging but united on the issue of demonetisation," he added.

Hitting out at the current ruling dispensation, the Prime Minister said development is impossible in East Uttar Pradesh as the region has everything but a good government.

Continuing his tirade against the Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Modi said the honest will not be acknowledged till the time the present government remains in power.

"I want to tell all honest citizens- no one will ever trouble you under our government. The honest will be awarded," he said.

In a veiled attack on the Congress, the Prime Minister said the country has been looted by politicians and babus.

"For the first time in India a government has come which is trusted by the country," he said.

Prime Minister Modi lambasted the former government for questioning the surgical strike and delaying the approval of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme for the past 40 years.

"Look at the misfortune of the country that it has such politicians and political parties which demand for proof of the surgical strike," he added.

Modi earlier in the day held a second roadshow in Varanasi starting from Pandeypur Chauraha which concluded at the Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith.

Tags: varanasi, narendra modi, up polls, samajwadi party, note ban
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to people during his road show in Varanasi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

