 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja took the crucial wicket of Steve Smith. (Photo: AP) Live, India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Jadeja strikes again, handscomb departs
 
Nation, Current Affairs

RBI Governor gets threat mail demanding he quit, accused arrested

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2017, 1:58 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2017, 1:59 pm IST
Urjit Patel forwarded the email to a senior RBI officer, who in turn approached the cyber cell of Mumbai police.
RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: File)
 RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel allegedly received a threat mail asking him to quit the job from a 37-year-old man, who has been arrested from Nagpur, police said today.

The RBI Governor received the email on February 23 in which the sender threatened to harm Patel and his family if he did not quit, a police official said.

Patel forwarded the email to a senior RBI officer, who in turn approached the cyber cell of Mumbai police and lodged a complaint.

During investigation, police found that the email was sent from a cyber cafe in Nagpur.

A team from the Mumbai police's cyber cell then went to Nagpur and arrested the accused, identified as Vaibhav Baddalwar, on Friday.

"We have arrested the accused from Nagpur in connection with the threat mail to the RBI Governor," Deputy Commissioner of Police, cyber cell, Akhilesh Singh said.

An offence was registered by police under Indian Penal Code section 506(2) (criminal intimidation) in the case.

Police claimed that the accused admitted to having sent the mail.

Baddalwar was later produced in a Nagpur court which remanded him in police custody till March 6.

The accused did his post-graduation abroad and is currently jobless. It is suspected that he sent the mail out of frustration, Singh said adding that an investigation into the matter is on.

The RBI spokesperson did not offer any comments in the matter.

Tags: rbi, urjit patel, threat mail
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

World Gallery

Queen Elizabeth II hosted areception at the Buckingham Palace to launch the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley representing the Indian government at the historic event.

Queen hosts reception to launch UK-India Year of Culture
Carnival celebrations are in full swing in Spain, and revellers have donned their costumes and masks to mark the occasion. People dressed as the traditional carnival characters 'Zaku Zaharrak,' or old sack, in Basque language, as they take part in a carnival parade in the small Pyrenean village of Lesaka, northern Spain.

In ancient Spanish festival, masked villagers hit anyone who crosses their path
A suspect is in custody after 28 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

Drunken driver ploughs into crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade
One of Washington's most popular residents left town on Tuesday: Bao Bao, the National Zoo's uber-popular young female panda, headed to her new home in China. (Photo: AP)

Bye Bye, Bao Bao: Panda leaves Washington for China
Thousands of protesters turned out Monday across the US to challenge Donald Trump in a Presidents Day protest dubbed Not My President's Day. (Photos: AP)

'Impeach the Liar': Anti-Trump protesters march on Presidents Day
With only a skimpy loincloth to protect their modesty, thousands of men brave freezing temperatures to fight for lucky charms thrown by a priest at Japan's annual Naked Man Festival.

Bare cheek as Japanese men strip off for naked festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Virat Kohli in splits after Ishant Sharma mocks Steve Smith

Ishant Sharma mocked the Australian captain Steve Smith by making faces at him. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Karan's 'children' Varun, Sid and Alia congratulate him on the birth of his twins

Karan had launched the three in his directorial, 'Student of the Year'.
 

Video: R Ashwin removes David Warner with a magical delivery

Ravichandran Ashwin produced a magical delivery in the first session of the second day to dismiss Australian opener David Warner. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

‘Negative’ Virat Kohli affecting India and other batsmen: Mark Waugh

Mark Waugh said that Virat Kohli’s negative approach has rubbed off on his teammates. (Photo: AP)
 

Five-layer security put in place for PSL final in Lahore

A five-layer security will be looking after the two domestic teams, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, which will also feature four foreign cricketers each. (Photo: AP)
 

Science proves it: People pee in the pool

PhD student Lindsay Blackstock (left) and her supervisor, Xing-Fang Li, found telltale signs of urine in public swimming pools by looking for traces of artificial sweetener. (Image: University of Alberta)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aadhaar data base fully safe and secure, says UIDAI

Representational image (Photo: File)

After attack on workers, RSS demands President's rule in Kerala

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Rakesh Sinha. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Sikh man shot in Seattle out of danger, says Swaraj; US police hunt for shooter

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

Rohtak eve-teasing case: Accused discharged after 2 ys due to lack of evidence

College girls beat up an eve teaser with belts in a bus in Rohtak. (Photo: PTI/File)

J&K: 4 children injured in explosion in Sopore

(Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham