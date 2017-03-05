 LIVE !  :  India will look to bounce back on Day 2 of the second Test after they were bundled out for 189 in the first innings on Day 1. (Photo: AFP) Live cricket score, India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2: Hosts look to fight back
 
J&K: Policeman killed in encounter with Hizbul Mujahideen militants

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2017, 8:56 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2017, 9:04 am IST
Curfew has been clamped in Tral, 10 km from Srinagar, as protesters had gathered near the encounter site, police said.
(Representational image)
Srinagar: One police constable was killed in an encounter that broke out on Saturday evening in Tral on the city outskirts after security forces cordoned off a house where three to five top Hizbul Mujahideen militants were holed up.

The deceased constable has been identified as Manzoor Ahmed.

Officials sources said special forces of army were deployed to carry out a combing operation in the area.

Curfew has been clamped in this area, 10 km from Srinagar, as protesters had gathered near the encounter site, they said.

Half of the house was brought down by the security forces but militants were still firing on them.

Poster boy of banned Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit Burhan Wani belong to this area.

Tags: encounter, tral encounter, police constable, hizbul mujahideen
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

