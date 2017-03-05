J&K: Policeman killed in encounter with Hizbul Mujahideen militants

Srinagar: One police constable was killed in an encounter that broke out on Saturday evening in Tral on the city outskirts after security forces cordoned off a house where three to five top Hizbul Mujahideen militants were holed up.

The deceased constable has been identified as Manzoor Ahmed.

Officials sources said special forces of army were deployed to carry out a combing operation in the area.

Curfew has been clamped in this area, 10 km from Srinagar, as protesters had gathered near the encounter site, they said.

Half of the house was brought down by the security forces but militants were still firing on them.

Poster boy of banned Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit Burhan Wani belong to this area.