 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja took the crucial wicket of Steve Smith. (Photo: AP) Live, India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Australia take lead with Marsh fifty
 
Nation, Current Affairs

FinMin refuses to disclose whether Jaitley was consulted on notes ban

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2017, 2:31 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2017, 2:32 pm IST
The Finance Ministry has taken refuge under the exemption clause of section 8(1)(a) of RTI Act to deny the information.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: AP)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry has refused to disclose whether its boss Arun Jaitley was consulted before the announcement of demonetisation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had earlier claimed that the query whether the Finance Minister and the Chief Economic Advisor were consulted before the announcement does not come under the definition of "information" under the RTI Act.

The definition of "information" under the Act refers to "any material in any form" under the control of a public authority.

The response of the Finance Ministry to an RTI query filed by Press Trust of India (PTI) assumes significance as it acknowledges that there are records pertaining to the question but they cannot be disclosed under the Right to Information Act.

The Finance Ministry has taken refuge under the exemption clause of section 8(1)(a) of the Act to deny the information.

It did not, however, give any reasons as to how the information would attract the section.

The section allows withholding information "disclosure of which would prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the State, relation with foreign State or lead to incitement of an offence".

According to procedure, a first appeal can be filed with the Ministry concerned which is to be handled by a senior official. If it is unsuccessful, the matter escalates to the Central Information Commission, the top adjudicating body on the RTI Act.

The three key institutions which are directly related to the move of demonetisation-- the PMO, the RBI and the Finance Ministry-- have refused to disclose information about the sudden measure on different pretexts.

The Finance Ministry is the latest respondent. The RTI Act has specific provision which allows records attracting its exemption clauses to be disclosed "if public interest in disclosure outweighs the harm to the protected interests".

"The clause of public interest would apply where exemption clause applies on the information sought by an applicant. In the present case, the information sought does not attract any exemption clause," former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi told PTI.

He said the law is very clear: when a public authority rejects to disclose information it must give clear reasons as to how the exemption clause would apply in the given case.

On the responses of the PMO and the RBI, former Chief Information Commissioner A N Tiwari had said that their replies are wrong as the applicant had sought to know a fact which would be part of records hence an "information" under the RTI Act.

Notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 ceased to be legal tender after a surprise announcement by the PM on November 8 last year.

Tags: demonetisation, narendra modi, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how casual sex can have an impact on your mental health

The consequences of hook-up culture (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Don't be oversmart': Salman Khan's advice to Varun for Judwaa 2

Salman Khan with Varun Dhawan.
 

Video: Virat Kohli in splits after Ishant Sharma mocks Steve Smith

Ishant Sharma mocked the Australian captain Steve Smith by making faces at him. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Karan's 'children' Varun, Sid and Alia congratulate him on the birth of his twins

Karan had launched the three in his directorial, 'Student of the Year'.
 

Video: R Ashwin removes David Warner with a magical delivery

Ravichandran Ashwin produced a magical delivery in the first session of the second day to dismiss Australian opener David Warner. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

‘Negative’ Virat Kohli affecting India and other batsmen: Mark Waugh

Mark Waugh said that Virat Kohli’s negative approach has rubbed off on his teammates. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Probe on in Indian-origin businessman's death in US: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

Legal experts divided over service charge in restaurants

(Representational Image/Pixabay)

EC wants public dues defaulters barred from contesting polls

Election Commission of India (Photo: File)

RBI Governor gets threat mail demanding he quit, accused arrested

RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: File)

Aadhaar data base fully safe and secure, says UIDAI

Representational image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham