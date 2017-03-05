Nation, Current Affairs

DMK leader Radha Ravi compares TN Oppn to children with disabilities

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 5, 2017, 6:45 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2017, 6:47 pm IST
Activists demonstrated outside Ravi’s residence in Hyderabad, and a petition was filed against him.
Actor-turned DMK politician Radha Ravi speaking at an event on March 1. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 Actor-turned DMK politician Radha Ravi speaking at an event on March 1. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)

Chennai: A speech by actor-turned DMK politician Radha Ravi has sparked outrage, after he compared the party’s political rivals to children with disabilities.

According to reports, the 64-year-old politician made the speech at a DMK event on March 1, equating PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss and MDMK leader Vaiko to differently-abled children trying to play with regular ones.

At the event, held to celebrate the birthday of party working president MK Stalin, Ravi said, “Premature babies - the ones who are born in 6 months instead of 10 months - their hands and legs get pulled, and their mouth keeps dripping saliva.” The crowd and the party fuctionaries on stage, including MLAs, responded with cheers and laughter.

In response, activists demonstrated outside Ravi’s residence in Hyderabad, and a petition was filed against him at the Teynampet police station by members of the December 3 movement, a disabled rights activists group in Tamil Nadu.

DMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi slammed Ravi. “(He should) stop speaking about differently-abled people in a derogatory and mocking fashion. Kalaignar's cadre will not accept this. Having disabilities is indeed a small obstacle. But it is when you're emotionally weak that it is an even bigger obstacle. The differently-abled are people who have broken these emotional barriers."

Further protests in Chennai are planned in the event that an FIR isn’t filed against the controversial actor turned politician.

Ravi joined the DMK in February this year after quitting the AIADMK.

Tags: radha ravi, dmk, kanimozhi, disabled children
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Lifestyle Gallery

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

LGBTQ community comes out in Australia for Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras
The nine-room hotel named

Hotel with the 'worst view in the world' opens with Banksy art
Manish Arora's winter collection called 'Cosmic Love' features at the Paris Fashion Week in all kinds of textures and vibrant colours inspired by the universe. (Photo: AP)

Models walk for Manish Arora's Winter Collection at Paris Fashion Week
A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film and TV show scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Toddler and parents recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes
Haitians celebrate the last day of the carnival with drama, song and dance with a mixture of Catholic pre-Lenten festivities and African, Spanish and native cultures. (Photo: AP)

Haitians celebrate the last day of Carnival with colour and dance
Oleksandra Kutas became Ukraine's first wheelchair model when she walked the ramp earlier this month at the New York Fashion Week show for the first time. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Ukraine's first wheelchair model transcends barriers
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amy Jackson finally opens up on starring opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

Amy will next be seen in the Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0'.
 

New sex toys can pulse in time to favourite songs on your smart phone

Experts also said that cyber sex will become common among couples soon (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Fans burst crackers in France to celebrate re-release of Rajini's Baasha

Rajini's last release was the all-time blockbuster 'Kabali'.
 

Here's how casual sex can have an impact on your mental health

The consequences of hook-up culture (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Don't be oversmart': Salman Khan's advice to Varun for Judwaa 2

Salman Khan with Varun Dhawan.
 

Video: Virat Kohli in splits after Ishant Sharma mocks Steve Smith

Ishant Sharma mocked the Australian captain Steve Smith by making faces at him. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi's roadshow violates Model Code, intervene quickly: Mayawati to EC

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Modi's roadshows will continue to fail, he will go somewhere else: Akhilesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Modi a 'nukkad neta', has transformed Varanasi into nation's capital: Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Azam Khan. (Photo: PTI)

Suicide abetment case can't be quashed with settlement: Bombay HC

Bombay High Court (Photo: File Photo)

FinMin refuses to disclose whether Jaitley was consulted on notes ban

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham