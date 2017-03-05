Chandrababu Naidu to take up hate crime in US with Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that he would speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the external affairs ministry regarding the safety of Indians in the United States.

Mr Naidu was speaking after meeting the family of Hyderabad-based techie Srinivas Kuchibotla, who was killed in a hate crime on February 24 in Olathe, Kansas.

Mr Naidu expressed his support for the family, and assured them that he would put pressure on the Centre to pursuing Srinivas’ murder case in the United States.

Mr Naidu said that with repeated incidents, people from Telugu states residing in the United States were worried. “The US should be thankful to Indians for working for their country, but it is sad that they are creating fear through such incidents. This should stop and our people should feel safe there,” Mr Naidu said.

He also appreciated Srinivas’ wife Sunayana when she said that she would try to fulfil her husband’s wishes. He also consoled Srinivas’ parents and relatives.