BSP candidate from Ayodhya booked for alleged rape, cries conspiracy

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2017, 10:21 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2017, 10:25 am IST
The complainant has alleged that Bazmi Siddiqui and his men forcibly entered her house beat her up and then took turns to rape her.
(Representational image)
Faizabad: Bahujan Samaj Party candidate from Ayodhya seat, Bazmi Siddiqui, and his six aides were on Saturday booked by the police for allegedly raping a woman.

Five of his accused associates have been arrested, the police said, even as Siddiqui claimed the case was a political conspiracy against him.

The complainant has alleged that Siddiqui and his men forcibly entered her house in Purani Sabzi Mandi locality of Faizabad city under Kotwali police station area late last night.

They allegedly beat up the woman and her family members and then took turns to rape her, police said.

Faizabad SSP Anant Dev told PTI that five of the accused men have been arrested and police teams were conducting raids to locate and arrest Siddiqui and one of his aides.

Siddiqui told PTI over phone, “There is a BSP wave in the ongoing elections and I am winning. So the opposition parties are conspiring against me.”

The complainant has alleged that Siddiqi had raped her three months ago also but the local police “managed” to save him.

A physically-challenged relative of the woman said he was also badly beaten up when he opposed Siddiqui and his men.

Police said Siddiqi has several cases of crimes registered against him in Faizabad and Lucknow.

Siddiqi made news during the ongoing UP assembly election after media reported him as first Muslim candidate fielded by BSP on Ayodhya seat.

Tags: ayodhya, rape, bsp candidate
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Faizabad

