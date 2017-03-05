Nation, Current Affairs

Autopsy again on Kollam jawan’s body after family raises doubts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 5, 2017, 3:27 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2017, 3:28 am IST
Relatives, including the gunner’s uncle Mr Jose, told this newspaper that they had verified the body before it was taken for re-autopsy.
Roy Mathew
 Roy Mathew

Thiruvananthapuram: A re-autopsy on the body of soldier Roy Mathew of Kollam, who was found dead in the Army camp in Nasik on Thursday, was conducted at the medical college here after his body was brought to the international airport on Saturday. An inquest was conducted under Kollam Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Abdul Salam.

Artillery gunner Roy Mathew, 33, of Karuvelil, Ezhukon, Kollam district, was  attached to the Rocket Regiment 214 in the Nasik camp. He was found hanging from the ceiling of an abandoned barrack in Deolali cantonment after he had gone missing on February 25. Earlier, he had allegedly featured in a sting operation held by an online news portal that claimed to expose the abuse of ‘sahayak’ (orderly) system in the Army and the orderlies were shown walking the dogs of senior officers.   

His relatives had raised suspicion before the district administration over his death. His wife Finy Mathew declined to receive the body at the airport on Saturday morning protesting against the way in which the Army handled the soldier’s death. The relatives cried foul as the coffin lay unattended in a trolley for nearly half-an hour.

Two relatives, including the gunner’s uncle Mr Jose, told this newspaper that they had verified  the body before it was taken for re-autopsy. “We found no suspicious injuries  but are awaiting the re-autopsy result,” he said.

The funeral was held at Mathew’s residence in the evening and around a dozen Army officials paid him homage.

Tags: roy mathew, kollam additional district magistrate
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA spacecraft’s close call with Martian moon Phobos

MAVEN, with an elliptical orbit around Mars, has an orbit that crosses those of other spacecraft and the moon Phobos many times over the course of a year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Odisha: Human-monkey face-off results in road blockade in Odisha

(Representational image)
 

Sonam slams dailies for using unsavoury captions to describe her racy attire

Sona was candour personified.
 

Watch: Nathan Lyon’s delivery that completely deceived Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli did not offer a shot to a Nathan Lyon ball, thinking that it would go down the leg side. (Photo: PTI)
 

Indian hacker reveals loophole in Uber app for lifetime of free rides

Specify an invalid payment method and the Uber app allows to ride for free.
 

Airtel plans to counter Reliance Jio; offers 28GB data for Rs 345

Airtel’s announcement comes soon after Reliance Jio announced its most economical mobile data plan alongside the Jio Prime services.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aadhaar card required for midday meals

The HRD ministry has decided to give a window till June 30 to those who do not have an Aadhaar card yet. (Representational image)

Warangal to get Rs 5-meal scheme

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and education minister Kadiam Srihari

Chandrababu Naidu to take up hate crime in US with Narendra Modi

AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad feels cuts, babus say power sufficient

Without any advance notice, in some areas power is not supplied for two to three hours. (Representational Image)

Water stress in half of Telangana; collectors ask borewell water supply

The groundwater was reported at record levels in many districts.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham