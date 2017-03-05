Autopsy again on Kollam jawan’s body after family raises doubts

Thiruvananthapuram: A re-autopsy on the body of soldier Roy Mathew of Kollam, who was found dead in the Army camp in Nasik on Thursday, was conducted at the medical college here after his body was brought to the international airport on Saturday. An inquest was conducted under Kollam Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Abdul Salam.

Artillery gunner Roy Mathew, 33, of Karuvelil, Ezhukon, Kollam district, was attached to the Rocket Regiment 214 in the Nasik camp. He was found hanging from the ceiling of an abandoned barrack in Deolali cantonment after he had gone missing on February 25. Earlier, he had allegedly featured in a sting operation held by an online news portal that claimed to expose the abuse of ‘sahayak’ (orderly) system in the Army and the orderlies were shown walking the dogs of senior officers.

His relatives had raised suspicion before the district administration over his death. His wife Finy Mathew declined to receive the body at the airport on Saturday morning protesting against the way in which the Army handled the soldier’s death. The relatives cried foul as the coffin lay unattended in a trolley for nearly half-an hour.

Two relatives, including the gunner’s uncle Mr Jose, told this newspaper that they had verified the body before it was taken for re-autopsy. “We found no suspicious injuries but are awaiting the re-autopsy result,” he said.

The funeral was held at Mathew’s residence in the evening and around a dozen Army officials paid him homage.