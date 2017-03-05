Nation, Current Affairs

Modi gets big welcome at Varanasi roadshow, chants of 'Vande Mataram'

ANI
Published Mar 5, 2017, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2017, 6:17 pm IST
The Opposition had criticised yesterday's roadshow and the Congress even lodged a complaint with the Election Commission.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a roadshow in Varanasi. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday began his road show for the second consecutive day in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to ensure that the BJP emerges victorious in the assembly polls.

The Prime Minister landed at the Police Lines helipad here prior to beginning his road show, which began from Pandeypur Chauraha and is scheduled to culminate at M.G. Kashi Vidyapeeth.

The locals here turned out in large numbers as Prime Minister Modi's cavalcade moved at a snail's pace.

'Modi, Modi' and 'Vande Mataram' slogans were raised by the supporters as the Prime Minister waved at them.

Prime Minister Modi yesterday took out a roadshow from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where he garlanded the statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya and went on to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kal Bhairav temple.

He also held a public meeting later in the evening.

Wooing the electorate in his constituency, Prime Minister Modi yesterday asserted that he has made Kashi his 'Karya Kshetra' so that the BJP can regain the pride of the region, which has lost its shine under the current Samajwadi Party Government.

Expressing full confidence in his party's chances in the state polls, the Prime Minister said that even if he had not visited Kashi, the BJP would have emerged victorious, adding he, however, still wanted to come and address the people as they were close to his heart.

"Back in 2014, I could not visit Varanasi as the Election Commission did not allow me to carry out a rally. Since then I have always wanted to come and speak to you. Kashi for me is not a political area, but I want to work here because I want to bring back its lost heritage," the Prime Minister said.

The Opposition had criticised yesterday's roadshow and the Congress even lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that the show of strength was made without the requisite permission.

Of the five assembly constituencies that fall under Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, three are held by the BJP and two by the Samajwadi Party.

For the state assembly polls, the BJP is contesting in four of five seats and its ally is contesting in one.

The seventh and final phase of polling is scheduled to take place in the state on March 8. The results will be declared on March 11.

Tags: narendra modi, varanasi, varanasi roadshow, modi roadshow
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

