3 RSS, 1 BJP workers attacked in Kozhikide, CPM worker arrested

Kozhikide: In a yet another political faceoff in Kerala, three Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers and one Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker were allegedly hacked by a group of Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers in Kozhikode district.

According to a report in DNA, one of the CPI (M) workers has been arrested.

The workers have been hospitalised after they suffered series injuries in the ambush by more than 10 CPI(M) workers over political rivalry.

The incident comes in the wake of the ongoing tussle between the RSS and the CPI(M) in Kerala, as last Thursday, an RSS office was attacked in the state.

The office was attacked Hours after an RSS functionary announced reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone who brought the head of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Both parties have been at loggerheads over the steady cycle of violence which has claimed several lives on both sides.