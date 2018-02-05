Modi promoting corruption, morally not right to be country’s PM: Siddaramaiah

Attacking the BJP on ‘ease of doing murder’ remark, Siddaramaiah said wherever BJP is in power, there is no protection for minorities. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at the ruling Congress government in Karnataka, state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that Modi is morally not right to be country’s Prime Minister.

“What moral right does Narendra Modi have to talk on Lokpal when he did not have a Lokayukta for 9 years when he was CM? He is facilitating corruption. He is morally not right to be PM of the country,” Siddaramaiah said.

The chief minister also accused the BJP of telling lies and asked Modi to furnish facts substantiating the claims he levelled against the Karnataka government.

“Dear Narendra Modi being the PM of the country your words should carry high credibility. I would therefore request you to substantiate your allegation “corruption & misgovernance are rampant” with facts. Let us fight this election with dignity & based on just facts,” Siddaramaiah said.

Also read: Karnataka doesn't need Cong culture anymore, time for party to exit: Modi

Attacking the BJP on ‘ease of doing murder’ remark, Siddaramaiah said wherever BJP is in power, there is no protection for minorities.

“How many died during their tenure in Godhra? 2000 dead. Also, is there any law and order in Haryana? Wherever BJP is in power there is no protection for minorities,” the chief minister said.

Siddaramaiah also said, “BJP President (Amit Shah) was involved in murder case, he only speaks lies. Here also they are projecting a CM candidate who has been to jail. PM has hurt pride of Kannadigas by uttering lies about the state”.

The chief minister also criticised Modi over his remarks regarding funds given to Karnataka.

“PM keeps making comments that he has given so much money to the states. Where do you think this money is coming from? It’s the taxes collected in the states which was sent to Centre. It’s our money which comes back,” he said.