Sharpshooter from UP's Kasganj, Tanwir arrested in Delhi encounter

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 5, 2018, 9:35 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2018, 9:37 am IST
The police had information that Tanwir would reach Okhla Mandi in southeast Delhi with an accomplice early on Monday morning.
Security was heightened and the entire area was barricaded to restrict movement of Tanwir and his accomplice. (Representational Image | PTI)
New Delhi: Days after Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh surfaced in news for communal clashes on Republic Day, a sharpshooter from the clash-hit Kasganj was arrested following an encounter in Delhi on Monday morning. According to NDTV report, the accomplice of the shooter managed to flee from the clutches of police.

Police reports state that the person, Tanwir alias Munnawar, was a member of the “Chhenu” gang in Uttar Pradesh and is wanted in a number of cases, including a double murder in Delhi and a case of firing at policemen. Tanwir carried a Rs 70,000 reward for his capture.

 

The police had information that Tanwir would reach Okhla Mandi in southeast Delhi with an accomplice early on Monday morning. Security was heightened and the entire area was barricaded to restrict their movement. As soon as they entered the area in a Swift car, they opened fire on the police team. The police retaliated and attacked their vehicle.

According to the report, several rounds were fired and Tanwir was hit twice. He was saved as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket. The cops overpowered him, but his associate managed to escape. Tanwir was arrested and taken to a hospital. Two policemen were also injured in the encounter.

Tanwir has a dozen cases of murder and loot against him in Delhi and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. In 2016, he fired at police officers in Delhi and escaped. He was involved in murder of two youngsters in Brahmpuri and Seelampur in Delhi last year, the police said. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera, but Tanwir and his men couldn't be arrested.

Besides other cases, the police will also investigate if Tanwir had any role to play in the communal violence in Kasganj in which a 22-year-old man was shot dead. The victim, Chandan Gupta, was among the bikers who had participated in a "Tiranga Yatra" organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to mark Republic Day on January 26.

