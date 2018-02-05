search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Only AIADMK card holders will get welfare schemes’ benefits: TN minister

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2018, 1:23 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2018, 1:51 pm IST
On the Cauvery dispute, Sellur K Raju said the chief minister was taking suitable steps to secure state's water share from K’taka.
Referring to the local body polls, Sellur K Raju said AIADMK is always ready to face any elections. (Photo: File)
 Referring to the local body polls, Sellur K Raju said AIADMK is always ready to face any elections. (Photo: File)

Madurai: Tamil Nadu Minister Sellur K Raju has courted controversy by saying that government welfare measures would be given only to AIADMK card holders, even as Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that such schemes were meant for all.

Raju made the statement on Sunday at an event in Madurai to enrol new members and to renew membership of those who had completed five years.

 

"AIADMK party card is what identifies us and is equal to our life itself.... every party member should have it. All party members should have the card. Only if you have it, can you get government welfare schemes benefits either for you or your family," he had said.

On the vexed Cauvery river water issue, Raju said that the chief minister was taking appropriate steps to secure the state's share of water from Karnataka.

Referring to the local body polls, he said AIADMK is always ready to face any elections.

However, Panneerselvam said that all government welfare measures are aimed at benefiting the ordinary and poor people and all sections of society, irrespective of party affiliations.

He said Karnataka has declined water to Tamil Nadu and that steps were being taken to initiate legal measures to secure water for the state.

"We have a right to seek water for our standing crops," he said.

Tags: sellur k raju, aiadmk, o panneerselvam, cauvery river dispute
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Madurai




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dad’s incestuous relationship with daughter exposed when wife reads her journal

When confronted, he told his wife about the affair and moved 150 miles with his daughter to North Carolina.
 

Scientists warn Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down

Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down, researchers warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New trial set to test if green tea, tomato juice could reduce risk of prostate cancer

Tomato juice and green tea could potentially help treat prostate cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rush before iPhones become expensive, hefty discounts available on Amazon

The flagship iPhone X, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,000, is currently available for Rs 85,991 for the 64GB variant. (Representative Image: iPhone 8)
 

Chef Kelvin Cheung proves yogurt can be more than just a snack

Yogurt is a high dairy and high fat product that can be used in healthy meal plans according to the Chef. (Photos: Alfea Jamal/ Epigamia)
 

Apple hikes iPhone prices in India

Apple iPhone X hiked to Rs 95,390 from Rs 89,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nobody should interfere if 2 adults want marriage, SC on ‘honour’ killings

CJI Dipak Misra asked khap panchayats not be be conscience keepers. (Representational Image)

RS adjourned till 2 pm over Noida fake encounter case, Delhi sealing drive

'You don't want the House to run. You don't want Question Hour,' M Venkaiah Naidu told the agitated members as he called for Zero Hour mentions. (Photo: ANI/File)

Shatrughan joins Yashwant Sinha’s farmers’ protest in MP, questions ‘Modicare’

Shatrughan Sinha reached Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, where Yashwant Sinha has launched a sit-in for farmers whose lands would be acquired for a thermal power plant. (Photo: PTI)

'Life should be big, not long', martyred Army Captain Kundu's Facebook reads

Army Captain Kapil Kundu lost his life in the 'unprovoked and indiscriminate' firing by Pakistan on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook)

Will Rahul maintain silence on K'taka Cong leader's 'pot' jibe at PM, asks BJP

The BJP questions Congress President Rahul Gandhi's 'silence' on Divya Spandana's comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham