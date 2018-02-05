search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Will Rahul maintain silence on K'taka Cong leader's 'pot' jibe at PM, asks BJP

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2018, 9:59 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2018, 9:59 am IST
Cong social media head and K'taka leader Divya Spandana Ramya took a dig at Narendra Modi wondering if he was on 'pot'.
The BJP questions Congress President Rahul Gandhi's 'silence' on Divya Spandana's comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File | ANI)
 The BJP questions Congress President Rahul Gandhi's 'silence' on Divya Spandana's comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Congress social media head and Karnataka leader Divya Spandana Ramya on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi wondering if he was on "pot", a put-down which invited a sharp response from the BJP by calling it atrocious and "insult" to the masses.

Ramya's swipe came following Modi's comment in a rally in Karnataka during which he said farmers are his top priority and described 'TOP' as tomato, onion and potato.

 

She tweeted, "Is this what happens when you're on POT?"

Also Read: Karnataka doesn't need Cong culture anymore, time for party to exit: Modi

The BJP hit back at Ramya for her choice of words with party spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao tweeting, "Most people of the country and our party members won't even know what you are referring to (including PM himself) but your Leader will connect with it instantly. While you have insulted people of India with your atrocious comment, your leader will be proud of you!!"

BJP's IT wing head Amit Malviya said more than 3,500 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka, the highest for any state in India, but "speaking for them is being on 'POT'... Congress keeps it classy, again".

"Will Rahul Gandhi maintain silence on Divya Spandana's comment while he sacked Mani Shankar Aiyar just because his jibe came close to Gujarat election and Karnataka is still some months away? Or sacrificing his close aide, responsible for his rise as a leader, takes some courage?" he asked in a tweet.

Also Read: After Rahul's rap, Cong suspends Mani Shankar over 'neech' remark on Modi

The Congress had suspended Aiyar from the party for his "neech" (lowly) jibe at Modi during the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, divya spandana ramya, karnataka congress' jibe at modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dad’s incestuous relationship with daughter exposed when wife reads her journal

When confronted, he told his wife about the affair and moved 150 miles with his daughter to North Carolina.
 

Scientists warn Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down

Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down, researchers warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New trial set to test if green tea, tomato juice could reduce risk of prostate cancer

Tomato juice and green tea could potentially help treat prostate cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rush before iPhones become expensive, hefty discounts available on Amazon

The flagship iPhone X, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,000, is currently available for Rs 85,991 for the 64GB variant. (Representative Image: iPhone 8)
 

Chef Kelvin Cheung proves yogurt can be more than just a snack

Yogurt is a high dairy and high fat product that can be used in healthy meal plans according to the Chef. (Photos: Alfea Jamal/ Epigamia)
 

Apple hikes iPhone prices in India

Apple iPhone X hiked to Rs 95,390 from Rs 89,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sharpshooter from UP's Kasganj, Tanwir arrested in Delhi encounter

Security was heightened and the entire area was barricaded to restrict movement of Tanwir and his accomplice. (Representational Image | PTI)

CBI recovers property, bank papers linked to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

In 2017, the CBI had booked Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in case related to disproportionate assets. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai woman 'tortured' by husband, threatens to end life if police don't help

In the video posted on Twitter by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, the woman, a Khar resident, is seen weeping for 'help and justice'. (Photo: Screengrab | Twitter | @ashokepandit

Bengaluru: Narendra Modi's rally throws traffic out of gear

Traffic jam at Mekhri Circle in Bengaluru on Sunday during the visit of PM Narendra Modi. (Photo:KPN)

Karnataka: Students sell ‘Modi pakoda’ for Rs 10, plus GST, of course!

Jana Samanyara Paksha members stage a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Sunday against PM Narendra Modi on Mahadayi issue. (Photo:KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham