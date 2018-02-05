search on deccanchronicle.com
'Name changer' govt led to fear psychosis amid bureaucrats too: Oppn

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2018, 7:31 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2018, 7:47 pm IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad said that oppn leaders were being treated as 'potential terrorists', their phones were being tapped.
Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad also claimed that the largest number of ceasefire violations have occurred during the NDA government's tenure. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: The Opposition in the Rajya Sabha accused the BJP-led government of polarising the country and creating a "fear psychosis" among the people, alleging that it was just renaming the earlier policies without delivering their benefits to the poor and the needy.

It is not a "game changer" but a "name changer government" which has failed to deliver on all fronts be it providing relief to farmers and poor, generate jobs or addressing the Kashmir issue, it said.

 

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President's address, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad attacked the government for creating fear, not only among people but also among the bureaucrats and opposition leaders.

"A fear psychosis has set in. You cannot see when you are in power. If someone is scared to talk to the Opposition or transact with them, it is not good for democracy or freedom of speech or even freedom of business," he said.

Azad alleged that opposition party leaders were being treated as "potential terrorists" and their phones were being tapped. "No one today talks to me over phone because they say your phone is tapped," he claimed.

The government is not only polarising the country, but also dividing parties in the opposition and intimidating them by using the CBI and the ED, the senior Congress leader said.

While supporting the draft triple talaq bill, Azad objected to the stringent punishment it proposes for a man for ending marriage through instant triple talaq.

He said, "You have divided Shias and Sunnis. Now, you are dividing husband and wife. You cannot polarise the nation. ... What kind of division are you involved in? Why are you intimidating the minority community who are victims of fear psychosis?"

"You should spare some section. We don't want this New India. You have polarised it. Return us India of Gandhi where no fear existed," Azad said. Expressing concern over the Kashmir situation, he attacked the government for not framing any clear policy for the troubled state.

"The situation is pathetic. ...Borders are in a sad state of affairs. People are homeless and suffering. The government does not have any clear policy," he said, blaming the BJP government for being "weakest" in last 70 years.

He claimed that the largest number of ceasefire violations have occurred during the NDA government's tenure.

