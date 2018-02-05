CBI to summon Rabri Devi in hotel scam soon

New Delhi: The CBI is now tightening its grip around former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi over its probe into the IRCTC hotel scam. It is reliably learnt that the CBI is preparing to issue summons to her for seeking certain clarifications in connection with the case.

The probe agency has already questioned RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav over the case. “After scrutinising the statements given by Lalu and Tejashwi, the CBI is now planning to question Rabri Devi in connection with the case. We will soon issue her summons for questioning”, a CBI source said. In July, CBI sleuths had searched the premises of the Lalu Yadav family in a 2006 case of the IRCTC transferring two railway hotels to Sujata Hotel Pvt Ltd, in an alleged violation of norms during Lalu Yadav’s tenure as railway minister.