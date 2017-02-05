Nation, Current Affairs

Two new AIIMS in Gujarat, Jharkhand just for ‘political points’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TEENA THACKER
Published Feb 5, 2017, 1:05 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2017, 1:05 am IST
 They claim that suggestions and objections from a group of secretaries were not considered.

NEW DELHI: The proposed setting up of two new branches of New Delhi’s famed All India Institute Of Medical Science in Gujarat and Jharkhand, which was announced by the government in the union budget on February 1, could remain a distant dream.

Top government sources have claimed that the government went ahead with the announcement “merely to score political points”. They claim that suggestions and objections from a group of secretaries were not considered.

The group of secretaries had said that there should be “no more announcements” of  AIIMS since the newly-established six AIIMS (at Rishikesh, Jodhpur, Patna, Bhuwaneshwar, Bhopal and Raipur) were “struggling to get requisite faculty”. The group of secretaries had instead asked the government to focus on getting these siz AIIMS up and running, it has been revealed.

Sources within the health ministry revealed that out of the 1,300 faculty positions advertised for the new AIIMS at Rishikesh, Jodhpur, Patna, Bhuwaneshwar, Bhopal and Raipur, only 300 suitable individuals had been found for the posts.

Tags: all india institute of medical science, union budget
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

