Nation, Current Affairs

O Panneerselvam steps down, Sasikala Natarajan to be next TN Chief Minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 5, 2017, 3:03 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2017, 4:53 pm IST
O Panneerselvam proposed her name for the post of AIADMK Legislature Party Leader.
Sasikala Natarajan (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: Ending days of speculation, the AIADMK on Sunday, announced the elevation of party general secretary Sasikala Natrajan as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a meeting of AIADMK MLAs at the party headquarters, Sasikala said, “Following the demise of our Amma, it was O Paneerselvam who urged me first to take charge as the General Secretary of AIADMK. It was Paneerselvam who insisted first, that I become the Chief Minister of the State.”

Meeting the party MLAs at the AIADMK headquarters, Sasikala assured people that the Tamil Nadu Government would continue to work towards the welfare of the people. She also said that government would continue to follow the principles of Jayalalithaa.

"Party workers had said that the Legislative Assembly leader and the Chief Minister have always been the same I accepted the post as per their wishes, to fulfil the ambitions of Amma," Sasikala said.

According to reports, Pannerselvam submitted his resignation to Sasikala, following which she was elected as the head of AIADMK Legislature Party.

He had also arrived at the Poes Garden Residence to meet Sasikala prior to the meeting.

"Chinnamma all set to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," AIADMK said in a tweet.

In December last year, within a week of Panneerselvam taking over as CM, four state ministers had asked Sasikala to become the Chief Minister, besides being the AIADMK General Secretary. Later it was followed by other MLAs, besides party leaders at the state and district level.

Despite the disproportionate wealth case hanging like a Damocles sword over Sasikala, there were speculations that she would become the CM before Pongal or immediately after the festival. But the month of January had passed and there was a brief lull in such speculations and demands for Sasikala assuming CM post.

A resolution to this effect was passed at a meeting of Tirunelveli Urban Jaya Peravai (Forum), led by state AIADMK secretary and revenue minister R B Udhayakumar on December 17.

On February 3, Sasikala had appointed senior leaders, including some former Ministers and a former Mayor, to key party posts.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa and AIADMK leader KC Palaniswamy had complained to the Election Commission (EC) that Sasikala's appointment as the party's interim general secretary had been carried out in an undemocratic manner. The Election Commission issued a notice to the AIADMK, seeking clarifications in this regard.

Sasikala, J. Jayalalithaa's closest aide since the 1980s, had handled party affairs on several occasions despite not holding any formal position in the AIADMK prior to the former chief minister's death. She is called ‘Chinnamma’, meaning aunt, taking after Jayalalithaa - who was popularly known among her legions of supporters as Amma (or mother).

Sasikala will be the third woman Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after Janaki Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

Tags: vk sasikala, j jayalalithaa, aiadmk, o panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

