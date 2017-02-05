Nation, Current Affairs

NSG ignored rescue plea of 2 soldiers stuck inside Pathankot airbase: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 5, 2017, 10:16 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2017, 10:42 am IST
The NSG, however, denied the charges, and claimed that the statement gives one-sided view of situation.
image for representational purpose only
 image for representational purpose only

Chandigarh: In a shocking revelation, it has been reported that the National Security Guard (NSG), had ignored the rescue plea of two soldiers who were trapped inside the Pathankot Airbase, during the terror attack last January.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the claim was made by Wing Commander Abhijit Sarin in the charge sheet filed by the NIA (National Investigation Team) on the Pathankot attack.

Sarin was tasked with guiding the NSG team around the base to neutralise the terrorists.

“I heard an RT (radio transmission on a wireless set) in which some DSC (defence security corps) personnel was yelling ‘one is dead and two are wounded, please somebody come (to) evacuate us, else we would die.

“I then asked Brigadier (Gautam) Ganguly (the NSG officer leading the commando team) to get one team prepared for rescue to which he didn’t paid (sic) heed to,” Sarin said in the charge sheet, which was submitted before a special court in Mohali recently.

Earlier last year, terrorists who had sneaked in from across the border had attacked Pathankot air base on the intervening night of January 1-2. The attack claimed the lives of seven security personnel, including an NSG commander, while four terrorists were killed.

The NSG, however, denied the charges. “There was a chance of friendly fire. The air force personnel were firing and running ‘helter-skelter’. And it was the NSG that rescued people.

"The statement gives one-sided view of situation. Besides, there were foreign students as well as families residing in the airbase area. The NSG had to secure everyone,” the report quoted an NSG source as saying.

Tags: pathankot attack, nia, nsg

Related Stories

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha (Photo: PTI)

IAF better prepared after Pathankot attack, says chief Arup Raha

The Air Chief also said that they have upgraded the Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) in northeast.
28 Dec 2016 1:00 PM
National Investigation Agency

Pathankot air base attack: NIA’s chargesheet has FBI men as witnesses

One witness from Pakistan and the other from PoK helped in identifying voices.
20 Dec 2016 2:00 AM
Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: PTI)

NIA chargesheets JeM chief Masood Azhar, kin for Pathankot attack

India wants Azhar designated as a global terrorist.
20 Dec 2016 1:44 AM
Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: PTI)

We have irrefutable evidence of Azhar's role in Pathankot attack: NIA

The NIA filed a chargesheet against JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar and 3 others in the Pathankot terror attack case today.
19 Dec 2016 3:03 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Nana Patekar, Amit Sadh were seen promoting their respective films on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Taapsee, Amit, Nana are on a promotion drive for their films
Bollywood stars walked the ramp at various shows of the Lakme Fashion Week on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Iulia, Karisma, Bipasha, Vaani, Sooraj, other stars at their glamorous best
The team of the film 'Mubarakan' held a bash at J W Marriott in Mumbai on Friday before they head to London for the next schedule of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team Arjun, Anil, Neha, Athiya, others party before London shoot
Sridevi launched actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar's single 'Kabhi Yaadon Mein' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi looks beautiful as she launches Divya's music video
Numerous Bollywood stars made an apperance at the premiere of 'Kung Fu Yoga' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, other stars come out for Disha-Amrya-Sonu's Kung Fu Yoga premiere
Numerous celebrities walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Preity, Urvashi, Zaheer, Salim-Sulaiman look stunning on the ramp
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Original images of LG G6 leaked out in the open

LG has given the new flagship a metal body with a dual camera on the rear panel.
 

WeChat users send 46 billion digital red packets over Lunar New Year

China has a long tradition of giving red packets during the Lunar New Year, which fell on Jan. 28 this
 

Watch: Katrina turns hairstylist on Jagga Jasoos sets, gives Anurag Basu a haircut

Screengrabs from the video posted by Anurag Basu on Twitter.
 

Exclusive: Tabu visiting Dutt biopic set to check on her character's portrayal?

Along with Tabu, several other actresses linked to Sanjay Dutt could be portrayed in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni gives wicketkeeping tips to students at Virender Sehwag’s school

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was a special guest at the Sehwag International School, was seen giving batting and wicketkeeping tips to some of the students there. (Photo: AP)
 

Snapped: Sonam makes first public appearance with alleged beau Anand Ahuja

Sonam and Anand at India Art Fair 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Car, gold coins tempt participants as Alanganallur gears up for Jallikattu after 3yrs

Bull-taming sport, Jallikattu (Photo: PTI)

BIFFES: Enthusiasts scramble for passes, long queues before theatres

Renowned filmmaker M.S. Sathyu Bengaluru International Film Festival on Saturday

Silk Board Metro link set to face financial hurdle

BMRCL plans to raise funds by leasing properties close to the route and has sought amendment of zonal regulations.

DC impact: UIDAI crackdown on firms misusing Aadhaar data

The UIDAI has also initiated action against 26 firms for using Aadhaar data.

Army’s food supply outdated, wasteful, says report

“As such distribution through ASC has largely become operationally and economically dysfunctional,” says the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham