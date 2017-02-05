Hyderabad HC split, delimitation high on K Chandrasekhar Rao’s agenda

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will not confine his Delhi visit to merely pressing for categorisation of Scheduled Castes quota; he will also concentrate on pending issues like division of the High Court and delimitation of Assembly constituencies. Mr Rao will be leading an all-party team to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

But sources close to the CM said that over half of the TS Cabinet, and almost all secretaries to the various government departments have been asked to be present in Delhi during Mr Rao’s visit so that they can take up the pending issues with the Union ministers concerned and also press for more funds and projects with the Centre.

Mr Rao has also sought ‘a few minutes extra’ with the PM on Monday to bring to his notice all the pending issues, including directions to the Union ministers to attend the issues highlighted by the TS government.

Senior TRS MP B. Vinod Kumar told DC on Saturday: “KCR will meet the PM and home minister to bring to their notice that nothing has moved on delimitation of Assembly constituencies that was promised in the AP Reorganisation Act as well as establishment of separate High Courts.”

According to sources close to the CM, the TS contingent, including Mr Rao, will stay put in Delhi for at least three days and meet the various ministers.

“We will utilise the time by meeting the ministers on all pending issues,” Mr Kumar said.

Sources said that Mr wishes to propose a temporary High Court premises for AP before a permanent High Court building comes up in the Amaravati capital region.