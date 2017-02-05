DC impact: UIDAI crackdown on firms misusing Aadhaar data

The UIDAI has also initiated action against 26 firms for using Aadhaar data.

Bengaluru: Following large scale complaints from the general public over misuse of the Aadhaar data by some private firms, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has finally decided to crack the whip against them.

According to the UIDAI officials till now around 24 companies, including 12 Apps, were stalled from providing Aadhaar related services. The UIDAI has also initiated action against 26 firms for using Aadhaar data.

According to the sources, these companies were collecting lot of money from the general public in the name of providing Aadhaar based services. "UIDAI has not authorised any firm to provide services on its behalf. Now based on the findings, action has been initiated,” said an officer.

Meanwhile UIDAI has made it clear that using the Aadhar data for the commercial purpose was punishable under the Aadhaar Act. "All the online activities related to Aadhaar data will be monitored closely,” he added.

Free authentication: Till December 2017, UIDAI will continue to provide free individual authentication service. According to a decision taken by the UIDAI, authentication services are currently provided free of charge by the authority for authenticating personal identity till a separate pricing policy is announced.

UIDAI is in the process of finalising the pricing policy in consultation with Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.