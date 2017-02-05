Nation, Current Affairs

Army’s food supply outdated, wasteful, says report

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJIB KR BARUAH
Published Feb 5, 2017, 2:28 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2017, 2:28 am IST
Cost of transporting rations much higher than cost of food.
“As such distribution through ASC has largely become operationally and economically dysfunctional,” says the report.
  “As such distribution through ASC has largely become operationally and economically dysfunctional,” says the report.

NEW DELHI: An outdated system of centrally procuring, transporting and supplying food items like rice, wheat, pulses etc to the 13-lakh-strong Indian Army in locations including 62 cantonments and many non-cantonment military units across the length and breadth of the country is costing much more than the cost of the food items.

In 2010-11, while the Army Service Corps (ASC) spent Rs 2,100 crore in the acquisition of food items, it expended about Rs 1,500 crore on an exclusive distribution system by way of expenditure on manpower, land, buildings, packaging, handling and transportation — more than 71% of the cost of acquisition of food items, says an internal audit report of the defence ministry. “As such distribution through ASC has largely become operationally and economically dysfunctional,” says the report.

ASC, which caters to Indian Army’s ration requirements, is the centralised inter-service agency headed by a director general of supplies and transport (DGST) functioning under quartermaster general (QMG) at the army headquarters.

A main reason why this is so is because the government still follows a 74-year-old British system of centrally procuring food items and distributing it to its soldiers across the length and breadth of the country, leading to a wasteful situation that doesn’t make economic sense.

“In the past there were many issues including non-availability of food items, poor transportation systems across difficult terrains etc. things have changed drastically now,” a government source familiar with the procurement and distribution system told this newspaper. Procuring rations locally is allowed only if the items are not forthcoming through central sources and for which special procedures are prescribed.

Tags: army service corps, internal audit report
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Katrina turns hairstylist on Jagga Jasoos sets, gives Anurag Basu a haircut

Screengrabs from the video posted by Anurag Basu on Twitter.
 

Exclusive: Tabu visiting Dutt biopic set to check on her character's portrayal?

Along with Tabu, several other actresses linked to Sanjay Dutt could be portrayed in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni gives wicketkeeping tips to students at Virender Sehwag’s school

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was a special guest at the Sehwag International School, was seen giving batting and wicketkeeping tips to some of the students there. (Photo: AP)
 

Snapped: Sonam makes first public appearance with alleged beau Anand Ahuja

Sonam and Anand at India Art Fair 2017
 

Harbhajan Singh implores Karnataka govt to save the tiger

Harbhajan had previously praised the Karnataka government for conserving tigers in the state. (Photo: AFP)
 

China: Nightmare ensues as teenager thrown off joyride, dies

Screenshot from video shows one of the onlookers trying to revive her. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

None helped my bro Anwar as he lay dying’: Anwar Ali's brother

Anwar Ali

Rift with KSE closed chapter: BS Yeddyurappa

State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa participates in a function to mark World Cancer Day in Kalaburagi on Saturday (Photo: KPN )

SMK joining BJP? Didn’t know: Siddaramaiah

Former CM S.M. Krishna and CM Siddaramaiah

Former Congress leader SM Krishna will go saffron: BS Yeddyurappa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna addresses a press conference. (Photo: AP)

KT Rama Rao to lead IT team to Centre on Trump threat

KT Rama Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham