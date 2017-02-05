 BREAKING !  :  Sasikala Natarajan. Sasikala Natarajan all set to become next CM of Tamil Nadu: AIADMK
 
36 injured in Jallikattu event at Avanipuram

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2017, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2017, 2:28 pm IST
More than 700 bull-tamers participated in the events, which were witnessed by thousands of spectators.
 All the injured were being treated at the medical camp put up near the venue, police said. (Photo: PTI)

Madurai: Thirty-six people were injured, one of them seriously, in a Jallikattu event held at Avanipuram in the district amid high security on Sunday in which more than 900 bulls were used, police said.

All the injured were being treated at the medical camp put up near the venue, police said.

More than 700 bull-tamers participated in the events, which were witnessed by thousands of spectators.

The bull-taming sport was formally inaugurated by Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar and District Collector Veeraraghava Rao.

Top officials of the district and police administrations, including Superintendent of Police, were also present at the venue.

Police said all precautionary measures, including mandatory medical tests for bulls and participants as laid down by the state government, were taken before the conduct of the traditional rural sport.

Normally, Jallikattu is held as part of the Pongal festivities in Tamil Nadu. However, it was not held during Pongal this year due to a Supreme Court ban.

Amid continuing protests over Jallikattu ban across the state, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had on January 23 unanimously passed an amendment bill, clearing the path for conducting Jallikattu without any hindrance.

