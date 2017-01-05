Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana takes Rs 8,923 crore debt off its discoms

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 5, 2017, 6:47 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2017, 6:49 am IST
Telangana join Centre’s Uday to put discoms back on track.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The TS government has taken over the Rs 8,923 crore debt burden of ailing discoms to improve the power situation in state.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao told the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday that the two discoms (TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL) in the state have a total debt burden of Rs 11,897 crore. “To put the discoms back on track, the state government on Wednesday signed MoU in New Delhi to join the Centre’s Uday scheme and took over 75 per cent of debt burden as part of this,” Mr Rao said.

He said that TS had 2,700 MW of deficit when the state was formed in June 2014, but within two years it could add 5,039 MW, thus making it a ‘power cut free state’ within five months.

“TSSPDCL has debt burden of Rs 7,392 crore and TSNPDCL Rs 4,505 crore, thanks to the lopsided power policies adopted by rulers in undivided AP,” Mr Rao said.

The CM said that by joining in Uday scheme on Wednesday, 75 per cent of debt burden will be paid by state government.

“The remaining Rs 2,974 crore will be given as bonds with government guarantee by discoms. With this, the discoms will become debt-free. There will no need for them to pay Rs 890 crore interest on loans every year. They will get an opportunity to seek fresh loans. This year, the state government is giving Rs 4,584 crore subsidy to discoms. All these measures are taken in the larger interest of consumers,” Mr Rao said.

The CM said that as on date, TS has power generation capacity of 10,902 MW against 5,863 MW when the state was formed in June 2014.

“In these 10,902 MW, the power from hydel, solar and wind sources comprise 3,531 MW. But these are not much dependable. That means, the reliable power availability is only 7,371 MW. As on date, the power demand is 8,282 MW. This shows there is still a deficit of 1,000 MW. Despite this, we are able to supply quality power without any cuts across the state,” he added.

Mr Rao said the government was going ahead with the objective of achieving power generation of 5,880 MW through the newly-planned Bhadradri, Yadadri, Kothagudem power plants.

He said that 4,000 MW NTPC plant in Kothagudem will also come up in the state as promised in AP Reorganisation Act and the PM had laid the foundation for the first phase of this 1600 MW project in August last year.

Interestingly, with the state joining Uday scheme, the state government needs to revise power charges once in three months as mandated in the scheme.

Tags: telangana government
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood celebrities were captured by shutterbugs as they stepped out for personal and professional reasons on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Shahid, Ajay, Parineeti, other stars are a visual treat
Aamir Khan launched the 'Satyamev Jayate Water Cup' to address the drought problem in Maharashtra where numerous celebrities were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches S02 of competiton for Maharashtra drought problem
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were snapped on the sidelines of their apperance on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha and Aditya are on a promotion spree for OK Jaanu
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sonam Kapoor received awards for their performances at the Masala Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Sonam dazzle as they are felicitated with awards
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Varun, Abhi-Ash, Shraddha, other stars step out in style
Numerous celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Priyanka, Deepika, other stars keep it casual
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni gives up ODI, T20 captaincy, tributes pour in on social media

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played 90 Tests, 283 ODIs, and 73 T20Is so far. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of the India limited overs team

MS Dhoni had stepped down from Test captaincy in 2014. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Dangal becomes Aamir Khan's second film to enter 300-cr club!

Dangal
 

Doctors advise Germans to walk like penguins on ice

Representational Image (Photo: Pixabay)
 

KWK: Jacqueline giggles away as Sidharth flirts impeccably; will Alia get jealous?

Jacqueline and Sidharth will soon be seen in 'Reloaded'. So is this sudden closeness for a reason?
 

Shah Rukh Khan's hard-hitting dialogue from Raees inspires a cobbler

Still from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ISC 2017: Brahmand museum in Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh to give Rs 100 crore for desi nobel

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu

Sin City! Let’s hang our heads in shame

State Women’s Commission has recorded 935 crimes against women in 20 different categories, including sexual, mental and physical abuse in Karnataka in 2016. Could they have all been related to women’s attire?

Polavaram dam: Ignored by TD, BJP fumes

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu

Polavaram: Andhra Pradesh CM happy over positive results

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu interacts with an elderly woman at Janmaboomi programme at Bukkapatnam in Anantapur district on Wednesday. — DC
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham