Telangana, AP not to send IAS officers on election duty

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Jan 5, 2017, 1:32 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2017, 2:13 am IST
The EC had on Wednesday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in five states.
The EC had written to the governments of both TS and AP about a month ago to depute IAS officers for the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states. (Representational image)
Hyderabad: Both the Telugu states have informed the Election Commission that they are not in a position to depute senior IAS officers for election duty. The EC had on Wednesday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in five states.

The EC had written to the governments of both TS and AP about a month ago to depute IAS officers for the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states.

As per sources, the EC said that if it was not possible to depute IAS officers for poll duty, they can depute IFS officers.

AP government has allotted 26 All India Service officers for election duty – four IAS, five IPS and 18 IFS officers. The TS government also deputed about 20 AIS officers, a majority of whom are IFS officers.

The EC has directed officers deputed for election duty to attend the meeting to be held on January 10 in New Delhi.

