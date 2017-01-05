Telangana, Andhra Pradesh among the worst in road mishap records

635% more children died in road crashes than crimes committed against them in 2015. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are among the top 10 states with the highest number of road accidents in the country. While AP bagged 7th place in the table, Telangana scored 9th place with more than 7,000 deaths in 2015, the National Crime Records Bureau revealed.

As per the NCRB data released recently, as many as 8297 people were killed in AP roads in 22839 road crashes. In Telangana, 21252 road accident were reported and 7110 commuters were killed. Majority of the fatal accidents were reported in highways.

Dangerous or careless driving or overtaking caused resulted maximum number of deaths in the country, while 3.7% of road accidents were due to poor weather condition. As per the NCRB, 53 cases of road accidents took place every one hour and 17 persons were killed in India.

A private road safety organisation analysis revealed that children below the age of 18 years contributed to 10.5 percent of all fatalities. “635% more children died in road crashes than crimes committed against them in 2015, making it as the biggest single cause of death of children in the country,” the analysis stated.

The data showed that maximum fatalities were reported in Uttar Pradesh followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.