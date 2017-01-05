Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh among the worst in road mishap records

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 5, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2017, 3:07 am IST
A private road safety organisation analysis revealed that children below the age of 18 years contributed to 10.5 percent of all fatalities.
635% more children died in road crashes than crimes committed against them in 2015. (Representational Image)
 635% more children died in road crashes than crimes committed against them in 2015. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are among the  top 10 states with the highest number of road accidents in the country. While AP bagged 7th place in the table, Telangana scored 9th place with more than 7,000 deaths in 2015, the National Crime Records Bureau revealed.

As per the NCRB data released recently, as many as 8297 people were killed in AP roads in 22839 road crashes. In Telangana, 21252 road accident were reported and 7110 commuters were killed. Majority of the fatal accidents were reported in highways.

Dangerous or careless driving or overtaking caused resulted maximum number of deaths in the country, while 3.7% of road accidents were due to poor weather condition. As per the NCRB, 53 cases of road accidents took place every one hour and 17 persons were killed in India.

A private road safety organisation analysis revealed that children below the age of 18 years contributed to 10.5 percent of all fatalities. “635% more children died in road crashes than crimes committed against them in 2015, making it as the biggest single cause of death of children in the country,” the analysis stated.

The data showed that maximum fatalities were reported in Uttar Pradesh followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Tags: road accidents, road safety
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
Pets are adorable but they are equally hilarious when they manage to get themselves in awkward situations and many such images made it to the internet (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens share images of their dogs landing in hilarious situations
A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Produce store employee admiring his work gets Photoshop treatment
Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital
Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016
With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni gives up ODI, T20 captaincy, tributes pour in on social media

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played 90 Tests, 283 ODIs, and 73 T20Is so far. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of the India limited overs team

MS Dhoni had stepped down from Test captaincy in 2014. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Dangal becomes Aamir Khan's second film to enter 300-cr club!

Dangal
 

Doctors advise Germans to walk like penguins on ice

Representational Image (Photo: Pixabay)
 

KWK: Jacqueline giggles away as Sidharth flirts impeccably; will Alia get jealous?

Jacqueline and Sidharth will soon be seen in 'Reloaded'. So is this sudden closeness for a reason?
 

Shah Rukh Khan's hard-hitting dialogue from Raees inspires a cobbler

Still from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

L&T and Bharat Forge to tie-up with Isro, DRDO,for several key projects

A special lab to design this jet engine will be established shortly.

Countries seek India’s science help

Prof. Manjula Vithanapathirana, general president, Sri Lankan Association for the Advancement of Science

Nano tech to cut diagnosis costs of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases

diabetes diseases (Representational Image)

Digital data is not secure yet, economics Nobel winner cautions Indian govt

Nobel Laureate Prof. Jean Tirole of Toulouse School of Economics comes out of the venue at Indian Science Congress on Wednesday in Tirupati. (Photo: Madhu B.)

ISC 2017: Utility guides students to come up with innovation

B. James from Akividu in West Godavari showcases his cycle-cum-washing machine. — DC
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham