SC rejects Sasikala Pushpa's petition for CBI probe into Jaya's death

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by expelled AIADMK MP seeking a CBI enquiry into late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s death.

An apex court bench headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and also comprising Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman dismissed the petition filed by Pushpa after not finding any merit in it.

The lawyer appearing for Pushpa told the division bench of the apex court that Jayalalithaa was doing fine and suddenly the news of her death was given.

Last month, Pushpa moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe or a judicial investigation by an apex court judge into the death of J Jayalalithaa.

In her petition, Pushpa alleged that Jayalalithaa's death was "suspicious" as her actual medical condition was not disclosed, no one was allowed to visit her, her funeral photographs showed embalming marks and everything from her hospitalisation to her death "was kept under wraps".

The Rajya Sabha MP sought directions to the Centre, the Tamil Nadu government and Apollo Hospital, where Jayalalithaa was hospitalised, to disclose details of her health report and treatment in a sealed cover to the apex court.

Earlier, a Chennai-based NGO Telugu Yuva Sakshi filed a Public interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court for a CBI probe into Jayalalithaa's death and recovery of all medical documents.

The Madras high court on Monday rejected another suit filed by expelled AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa seeking to restrain the party from unlawfully and arbitrarily appointing V.K. Sasikala, a close aide of the former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, as general secretary of the party.

Justice K.Kalyanasundaram allowed the application filed by AIADMK party presidium Chairman and former minister E.Madhusoodhanan seeking to reject the suit filed by Sasikala Pushpa to restrain the party from appointing V.K.Sasikala as General Secretary of the party. The judge struck off the plaint filed by Sasikala Pushpa and her husband Lingeswara Thilagam.