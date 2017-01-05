Rajnath approves Rs 1782 cr assistance for drought-hit Karnataka

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday chaired a high-level committee and approved central assistance of Rs 1782.44 crore for drought hit Karnataka and Rs 208.91 crore for Uttarakhand which was ravaged by floods.

The committee had examined the proposal based on the reports of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) which visited the states of Uttarakhand and Karnataka affected by flood and drought respectively.

The committee approved the assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) and National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP) in respect of Uttarakhand to the tune of Rs. 208.91 crore.

It also approved an amount of Rs. 1782.44 crore from the NDRF in respect of Karnataka.

Arvind Panagariya, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and senior officers of the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance and Agriculture attended the meeting.