Nation, Current Affairs

Marriage stunts growth of women scientists: DRDO official

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 5, 2017, 2:10 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2017, 3:03 pm IST
Asked about the need to have role models for women in science, she agreed that there are very few women scientists as role models.
Students queue up to visit DRDO’s exhibition at the Indian Science Congress in Tirupati on Wednesday. (Photo: Madhu B.)
Tirupati: Although the women are matching the men in almost all the possible fields, a few concerned voices could still be heard at the Women Science Congress here as very few women are occupying the top positions in the premier science institutions in our country.

So, what prevents women from becoming scientists? “Women scientists in biology are as equal as men. Things are improving and women are taking up science as a career,” said Shashi Bala Singh, director-general, life sciences, DRDO.

“But women scientists face a major hurdle when they get married and start their family life. They have to be in the lab to conduct science experiments. They cannot work from home like some other fields like IT,” she said.

Asked about the need to have role models for women in science, she agreed that there are very few women scientists as role models in our country. “We need to have more women scientists at the top. We have fewer women scientists at the top level who can be the role model,” she added.

Calling for the change in the mindset for both women and men, she said, “I am seeing a lot of positive trends and more women are now coming to top positions. Even with our own organisation (DRDO), there is 25 per cent representation of women in director-general level,” she said.

Sudha Nair, CEO, Golde Jubilee Bio-Tech Park for Women and Member- Gender Advisory Board, United Nations Commissi-on on Science and Techn-ology for Development, blamed it on the upbringing of Indian women.

“The way we have been brought up it takes time for women to break from the past and come out. We have women scientists performing really well and their performances have gone up and they are much more confident now.”

Tags: women science congress, shashi bala singh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati

