B’luru molestation case: Scooter attacker was stalking victim; arrested

Leno, the main attacker, belongs to the same locality as the woman who was assaulted. (Photo: Videograb)

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested four of the 12 persons detained a day earlier in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on New Year’s Day in Kammanahalli in the city.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the main attacker in the case, a man named Leno, has also been arrested.

#Correction #CaughtonCam: Two scooter-borne men molest a girl in Kammanahalli area in Bengaluru (Source: Unverified) pic.twitter.com/fAKPfMkoOz — ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017

Leno, a BCom student belongs to the same locality as the woman who was assaulted. The three others arrested in the case are Ayyappa, Raju and Chinnu. According to the police, Ayyappa had waited on a scooter while Leno molested and assaulted the girl on Sunday morning around 2:30 am.

All the accused are residents of east Bengaluru and had interacted with the victim on different occasions, said the report. One of them is a courier delivery person and the other works at a hotel.

The victim, a student hailing from the Northeast, has given her statement to the police, the report said. However, she is yet to lodge a complaint.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed by one of the residents of the locality, who informed the police. More arrests are likely in the case, said the police.