Nation, Current Affairs

Kammanahalli molestation planned, victim stalked for days: B’luru police

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 5, 2017, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2017, 5:44 pm IST
This was clearly a heinous crime, said the commissioner, warning that there would be no mercy if such a situation repeats itself.
Bengaluru police commissioner Praveen Sood (Photo: Twitter)
 Bengaluru police commissioner Praveen Sood (Photo: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Assuring that they would show no mercy to those violating the dignity of a woman, the Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested.

Revealing details of those arrested, Bengaluru police commissioner Praveen Sood told the media in a press conference, “A group of 6 people planned the attack. The main accused Aiyappa is an ITI student and also works as a delivery boy. He did not have any connection with the victim other than that they stayed close by. Two other accomplices have also been identified, and will be arrested soon.”

The three other men arrested include a driver, helper, a delivery boy.  

The accused were stalking the victim for days, and after partying on the account of New Year, they planned to follow her and molest her, Sood said. He also warned that they would take stringent action against culprits if such a situation repeats itself.

Thanking a resident of the area for coming forward with video evidence regarding the case, Sood said that a suo moto case was registered on January 3, as he did not find the need to talk to the victim.

“What we saw in the video convinced us beyond all doubt that this was a heinous crime and we did not waste time to look for the victim or contact her. We immediately constituted a team and they were working continuously for 48 hours,” he said.

Tags: kammanahalli, molestation, bengaluru, new year molestation

Related Stories

The incident is said to have taken place around 2:30 am on Sunday and was recorded by a camera installed at a house. (Photo: Video grab)

B'luru: Men on scooter molest woman on New Year; 4 suspects arrested

CCTV footage of the video shows the woman getting off an auto rickshaw and walking away, when a man blocks her way.
04 Jan 2017 9:31 AM
Chetali Wasnick, a working woman on her way back home, was forced to endure a similar humiliation in Bengaluru's Indiranagar. (Photo: Video grab)

People defended my attacker, said it happens: B'luru molestation victim

Similar incidents were reported from Bengaluru’s MG Road and Brigade Road, where a large number of women were molested.
04 Jan 2017 1:44 PM
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. (Photo: PTI)

Our culture respects women, I didn't comment on molestation: K’taka HM

Parameshwara also said police are working round-the-clock on the footage culled from CCTV cameras.
05 Jan 2017 5:03 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Tiger Shroff, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Govinda were seen at the Lions Awards that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Tiger, Govinda, other stars flaunt impressive style at awards show
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Wednesday.

Shraddha, Aditya have a gala time on Kapil Sharma's show
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at the funeral of Abis Rizvi who was killed in the recent terror attacks in Istanbul. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars attend funeral of Abis Rizvi who was killed in Istanbul attacks
Several Bollywood celebrities were captured by shutterbugs as they stepped out for personal and professional reasons on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Shahid, Ajay, Parineeti, other stars are a visual treat
Aamir Khan launched the 'Satyamev Jayate Water Cup' to address the drought problem in Maharashtra where numerous celebrities were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches S02 of competiton for Maharashtra drought problem
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were snapped on the sidelines of their apperance on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha and Aditya are on a promotion spree for OK Jaanu
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will release numbers on junked notes at earliest: RBI

Reserve Bank of India
 

Sunil Gavaskar would’ve staged 'dharna' if MS Dhoni had retired

Sunil Gavaskar was not surprised by MS Dhoni's decision to step aside as it was only a matter of time. (Photo: PTI)
 

Real Housewives of ISIS: Hilarious or politically incorrect?

Britain, and other European nations, is grappling with cases of radicalisation, especially among young educated women, who fall prey to the ISIS’ vast online presence. (Photo: Video grab)
 

Someone inquired about his kids' religion, Shirish Kunder did not blast. He did this!

Shirish is father to triplets Czar, Anya and Diva.
 

Women view men with tattoos as better for sex: study

Inked guys are considered to have higher testosterone levels (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Manchester United celebrate Mahendra Singh Dhoni's successful captaincy

Very few know that the Ranchi lad played as goalkeeper in his school football team, before making a name as a wicketkeeper-batsman. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Banning tainted leaders from polls: SC to set up larger bench

Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

Our culture respects women, I didn't comment on molestation: K’taka HM

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. (Photo: PTI)

Confident of coming to power with two-thirds majority in Uttarakhand: BJP

The BJP on Thursday said the party was confident of forming the next government with a two-thirds majority. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

HC directs TN to file affidavit on farmer suicides

Image for representational purpose only

TMC takes protest to PMO, says 'Modi hatao desh bachao'

Trinamool Congress MPs protest against Modi-led govt. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham