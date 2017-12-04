Vandal strikes at Hyderabad Metro station

Hyderabad: Vandals were at it again, this time defacing Metro Rail property which is quickly becoming the pride of Hyderabad with lakhs of people flocking the trains and taking selfies.

At the Begumpet Metro station, it was observed that Some unidentified person had scribbled random words at an area earmarked to put up notices for commuters.

At Madhapur, some people painted graffiti on the pillars, which was later whitewashed. No one has been caught so far.

Last month, the much-loved ‘Love Hyd’ urban sculpture had to be shifted out of Tank Bund ostensibly because it was causing traffic jams. However, people had scratched and damaged the structure.

Incidentally, for the talented, and those with itchy hands, Metro Rail has set up an art spot at the Miyapur Metro station for commuters to display their creativity.

The orange and green triangular and cylindrical canvases are waiting for commuters to showcase their creativity by painting, drawing or scribbling graffiti.

HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy said, “Action will be taken against people who are vandalising Metro Rail properties. A person will be imprisoned for causing damage.”

Any attempt to deface Metro properties by scribbling, graffiti, painting or staining would invite a fine of Rs 250 or even imprisonment.

Section 72 of the Metro Railways Act 2002 also specifies six months jail for altering, defacing or counterfeiting the Metro pass.