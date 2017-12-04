search on deccanchronicle.com
Telanagana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to ask Centre for BC legislature quota

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 4, 2017, 1:52 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2017, 1:57 am IST
Mr Rao announced that an all-party delegation would visit Delhi and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Speaker Madhusudhana Chary at a meeting on BCs welfare at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said the state government would request the Centre to bring in an Act in Parliament that would accord reservations to the BCs in legislatures. He said the TS Assembly had passed a resolution to this effect. 

The Chief Minister said that all the political parties in the state want reservation for BCs in legislatures and the state government had put this issue before the Centre as an urgent demand.

Mr Rao announced that an all-party delegation would visit Delhi and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue.

He said a request would also be made to Mr Modi to set up a separate BC welfare ministry at the Centre and give reservations to the BCs.

He requested Assembly Speaker Dr S. Madhusudhana Chary to allow a day-long debate in the House on the improvement measures and programmes to be taken up for the welfare and development of the BCs.

“After the BC public representatives hold meetings for three to four days and give recommendations to the government, these recommendations would be discussed in the Assembly and the necessary Bills, GOs and decisions would be issued,” he said.

“We are implementing measures for the development of BCs within the jurisdiction of the state. Let us implement reservations in the local bodies. We will provide subsidies to the BCs on the lands allotted for the entrepreneurs by the TSIIC. Plan schemes, which are needed for the BCs will be discussed with all caste organisations,” the Chief Minister said.

He said opinion would be taken from all sections, and a report will be prepared and sent to the government. 

“The report given by you will be treated as an instruction by the government and we will implement it. Once you get clarity let us have a day’s debate in the Assembly and then announce the policies,” he said.

“There is no politics in the matter. Every party representative wants development and welfare of the BCs. The government is not going to take any credit. We will tell the people it is a united effort of all the parties. This will send a positive message to the people,” the CM said.

“Some communities face some issues while getting a caste certificate,” he said.

There are also some problems within the communities over getting the benefit of the government policies. Certain communities have identity crisis. The public representatives have to suggest implementable policies,” Mr Rao said.

