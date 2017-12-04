search on deccanchronicle.com
Modi says Cong gone bankrupt, dubs Rahul's elevation as 'Aurangzebi raj'

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2017, 2:32 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2017, 2:32 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed his nomination papers for the party's chief post.
Without referring to the National Herald case, in which Rahul Gandhi had got bail, Modi, addressing a campaign rally in Valsad district of Gujarat, said, 'Congress has gone bankrupt, as it is going to make a person who is out on bail in corruption case its president.' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Dharampur (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed Rahul Gandhi's expected elevation as Congress President, dubbing it as "Aurangzebi raj".

Without referring to the National Herald case, in which Rahul Gandhi had got bail, Modi, addressing a campaign rally in Valsad district of Gujarat, said, "Congress has gone bankrupt, as it is going to make a person who is out on bail
in corruption case its president."

"I congratulate the Congress on their 'Aurangzeb Raj.' For us, the well being of the people matters and 125 crore Indians are our high command," PM said.

Taking potshots at the opposition party, the prime minister said, "Mani Shanker Aiyar who was a minister in Congress government said 'did elections happen during Mughal rule? After Jahangir, Shahjahan came, was any election held? After Shahjahan it was understood that Aurangzeb would be the leader.' Does the Congress accept that it is a family party? We don't want this Aurangzeb rule," Modi said.

Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed his nomination papers for the party's chief post.

